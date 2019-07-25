You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.

THE ONE TO WATCH: Affordability at S.C. colleges

It just keeps getting bigger. This year, total college debt exceeded $1.5 trillion, second only to mortgages among consumer debt categories. In South Carolina alone, residents owe $23.8 billion total in student loan debt, per the Department of Education.

This morning, the Charleston Metro Chamber hosted a panel discussion at Charleston Southern University about the affordability of college. Paul Patrick, the chief of staff at the College of Charleston, described South Carolina's student debt situation as "not the worst but not great."

Though some states have even higher average debt totals, South Carolina's is still sizable with an average of more than $36,000 per borrower, according to a recent study from the credit firm Experian. The same study also found that South Carolina saw the highest percent increase — over 30% — over a five-year period in the average amount of debt per borrower.

When ranked by metro area, Columbia comes in at No. 16 in the U.S. for the highest average student loan debt. Charleston isn't far behind at No. 22, and both areas have averages of more than $40,000 per borrower.

At the College of Charleston, just over half of students graduate without any debt. This year, in-state tuition was raised by just $100, the lowest tuition increase at the college in eight years, but tuition for out-state-students was raised more. Tuition went up about 2.5% this year at Charleston Southern.

Patrick, who introduced the panel discussion, offered three different ideas for addressing the college cost problem:

Slow spending at the campus level. Schools are still in an "arms race," he said, to provide the latest and greatest amenities for students.

Reduce the time spent in college. Expanding opportunities for AP and dual credit courses could help more students graduate in less than four years.

Change public policy. More state aid for operations and scholarships could help. Some politicians are pushing for outright student debt forgiveness.

Earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn teamed up with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren to introduce the Student Loan Debt Relief Act, a bill that would forgive up to $50,000 in student loan debt for borrowers whose household income is less than $100,000.

Panelists also spoke about changing the conversation with students around higher education. Rather than guiding every student toward college, the goal should be to expose young people to all of the possible pathways, whether that be a four-year institution, a two-year certificate or a trade, said Fronde Stille, the director of guidance for the Charleston County School District.

Kevin Smith, the principal at C.E. Williams Middle School in Charleston, said that, if costs keep increasing as they are, the college system will "price out" even more students who can't afford to take on the debt.

"How sustainable is that?" Smith questioned.

OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS:

Downtown restaurant Tradd's will close, just nine months after opening.

restaurant will close, just nine months after opening. Hoffler Place , a luxury student apartment complex on King St. , is open.

, a luxury student apartment complex on , is open. An "herb-forward" restaurant, Chasing Sage , is coming to Rutledge Ave.

, is coming to Dashi is now open, serving Asian and Latin cuisine in North Charleston .

is now open, serving Asian and Latin cuisine in . Atobacco and alcohol store with a lounge has leased space on King St.

Ginza Grill, a Japanese-style diner, recently opened in West Ashley.

OTHER STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW:

Boeing Co. reported a second quarter loss of nearly $3 billion this week. The company says it may shut down its production of the 737 Max . (AP)

reported a of nearly this week. The company says it may shut down its production of the . (AP) Palmetto Railways' request to build a rail line in Berkeley County to transport Volvo's S60 sedans has been approved. (Post and Courier)

request to build a rail line in to transport has been approved. (Post and Courier) In a deal valued at $70 million , more North Charleston-made Mercedes-Benz Vans Sprinters will be modified for Amazon . (Post and Courier)

, more Mercedes-Benz Vans will be modified for . (Post and Courier) Britain's High Court has rejected British Airways ' bid to prevent planned pilot strikes in August. The strikes could impact flights to Charleston . (AP)

has rejected ' bid to prevent planned in August. The strikes could impact flights to . (AP) The Columbia-based technology startup Vän Robotics is selling 700 robots designed to tutor elementary students in math. (Post and Courier)

SOUND SMART AT WORK:

"Hey boss, did you know Charleston International Airport's attorney is being paid more than the CEO?"

The airport's general counsel of more than 20 years, Arnold Goodstein, is now earning $325,000, more than the $300,000 base salary recently approved for airport CEO Paul Campbell. Goodstein is not an airport employee and does not get employee benefits.

HIRES AND PROMOTIONS:

Amber Johnson was named the City of Charleston's first-ever manager of diversity, racial reconciliation and tolerance. Johnson had been an attorney with South Carolina Legal Services .

was named the first-ever manager of diversity, racial reconciliation and tolerance. Johnson had been an attorney with . Capt. Timothy Cronin has been named commanding officer of the Charleston-based Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton . Previously, he was the commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Valiant in Mayport, Fla.

has been named commanding officer of the Charleston-based . Previously, he was the commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Valiant in Mayport, Fla. Mike O. Frederick Jr. was promoted to chief of law enforcement and security at Santee Cooper. Frederick is the former chief of the Surfside Beach Police Department.

