Hotel with views of Charleston Harbor opens in Mount Pleasant

The first hotel at the waterfront Ferry Wharf development in Mount Pleasant is now welcoming overnight guests.

The 175-room Embassy Suites by Hilton Charleston Harbor opened this week near the foot of the Ravenel Bridge.

Along with the recently completed Portside office building and a 759-space parking garage, the hotel is among the first elements of the $325 million Ferry Wharf development. Michael Bennett of the Charleston-based firm Bennett Hospitality and Atlanta-based Holder Properties broke ground on the mixed-used project in mid-2018.

Future phases at Ferry Wharf include more hotel rooms, additional office space, residences and retail.

The Embassy Suites, which opened March 1, has more than 6,000 square feet of event space and an on-site bar and restaurant called High Tide.

With all of that meeting space, including a ballroom that overlooks Charleston Harbor and an outdoor courtyard, the hotel is hoping to attract weddings and other group business, said Lindsey McQueary, director of sales and marketing for the property.

Some suites in the seven-floor hotel have views of the water and the nearby aircraft carrier Yorktown at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum.

The hotel is the third in the Charleston region to open under the Embassy Suites flag. Bennett Hospitality owns one other, the Embassy Suites on Marion Square that's housed in the original Citadel Military College building.

The other local Embassy Suites is on International Boulevard, near Charleston International Airport.

Just a couple of miles down the road from Ferry Wharf, on Patriots Point-managed land, Bennett is planning another sprawling, mixed-used complex called Patriots Annex. Those plans include three hotels and a conference center.

While 2020 was a slow period for hotel openings in the Charleston region, early 2021 has several big lodging debuts on the docket.

On the Isle of Palms, Wild Dunes Resort plans to open its 153-key Sweetgrass Inn later this month.

And on the Charleston peninsula, a Meeting Street hotel is aiming to reopen this spring after a complete design overhaul and rebranding. The Ryder, formerly the King Charles Inn, will add a new restaurant and bar, Little Palm, and a coffee shop to the tourist-heavy part of downtown Charleston.

Also, Mount Pleasant-based Charlestowne Hotels plans to open The Loutrel, a 50-room boutique property on State Street later this year and the delayed debut for the nearby Saint Hotel on East Bay Street is also expected soon.

Slightly more than 200 guest rooms were added in the Charleston area's hotel inventory last year — down from more than 850 in 2019 — but this year is on track to exceed that total in the first quarter alone.