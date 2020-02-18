Hotel, shops, offices coming to $92M development in Columbia's Vista

COLUMBIA — A $92 million project with a high-end, seven-story hotel, stores and offices is coming to a cornerstone site in the capital city's riverfront district with a key tax break approved Tuesday night.

The seven-acre site, on Gervais Street between the S.C. State Museum and the popular Vista district, has been a focus of developers who are looking to build on Columbia's downtown momentum, according to Fred Delk, CEO of the Columbia Development Corp. This project should be a catalyst for more growth in the riverfront area, he said.

"It is the connection from downtown to the river," Delk said.

In its first phase, the project will include 250 hotel rooms in the upscale AC Hotels brand from Marriott that will have a rooftop bar. A second hotel is included in a later stage. Plans developed by the Windsor/Aughtry Co. of Greenville also include about 75,000 square feet of office space, 35,000 feet for commercial/retail development and a 307-space parking garage that is open to the public.

The site near the Congaree River has great potential to be a huge draw for the region, said developer Paul C. "Bo" Aughtry III.

"We believe that there is no greater investment opportunity in the region that will facilitate Columbia becoming recognized as one of the 'really cool' river cities in the country," Aughtry said.

The garage and other improvements including sidewalks will be counted as public infrastructure, creating a tax break for the project under a joint program of the city and Richland County introduced last year. The developer will be entitled to a 50 percent tax credit for the dollars it spends on improvements that benefit the public. It will be the third project to tap into the 50 percent credit since the city and county teamed up to create it last year.

The tax credit was approved by a 7-2 county council vote on Tuesday and already has received city approval.

The project is expected to create about 250 jobs, according to the developer.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The project brings new life to a site with a long tradition in Columbia business that has sat empty for more than 15 years, despite past efforts to launch projects there. From 1923 to 2004, it was the home of Kline Iron and Steel, which made broadcasting towers and other structures that were installed around the nation.

Kline was an iconic business that employed generations of Columbians in the Vista when it was mostly full of factories and warehouses, long before it was reinvented as a desirable dining and recreation spot.

It was launched in 1923 by a pair of immigrant brothers from Eastern Europe, Myer and Philip Kline, who bought out an existing scrap metal business. It moved into steel fabrication, and during World War II built bulkheads that were included in ships being assembled in Charleston.

In the 1950s, Kline rode the rise of broadcasting by becoming an industry leader in the construction of antenna towers. One record-setting TV tower of more than 2,000 feet was built by the company in Fargo, N.D. Among many other noteworthy projects, in 1972 the company supplied the broadcast antennas that went atop the World Trade Center in New York. Remnants of the antennas were recovered and displayed after 9/11.

Another iconic construction by Kline: the 250-foot sombrero-shaped observation tower at South of the Border near Dillon. It also built TV towers across South Carolina from Greenville to Charleston of up to 2,000 feet.

The company also supplied steel for structural projects including the BMW plant in Greer and the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

After decades in family ownership, Kline was bought out by American Tower in the year 2000 and the plant at Huger and Gervais streets closed in 2004.