Hotel rising at SC island resort has avian-inspired names for rooftop venue, event space

An Isle of Palms resort that recently reopened after a month-long hiatus announced new details last week about a hotel it plans to open next year.

The 153-key Sweetgrass Inn at Wild Dunes Resort is slated for a spring 2021 opening. Construction work on the project started early last year and also includes a new resort entrance and welcome center.

Spots within the new hotel complex will be named after "Lowcountry fauna and history," Wild Dunes owner and Los Angeles-based developer Lowe said in a release last week.

A rooftop event venue with ocean views will be the Indigo Room & Rooftop. The lobby bar will be called the Oystercatcher, after a bird native to the Lowcountry sea islands.

Native birds are serving as naming inspiration for two other venues: the 8,000-square-foot Osprey Ballroom & Terrace after the raptor that can be spotted soaring over shorelines and the Avocet Boardroom, for the bird that wades through local wetlands.

Altogether, the hotel expansion will add an additional 30,000 square feet of meeting space to the resort.

Frank Fredericks, managing director at Wild Dunes, said in June that the resort hopes to hire back some of the almost 300 workers they laid off due to the financial toll from COVID-19 when the Sweetgrass Inn opens.

Wild Dunes was the only major hotel or resort in the state to close a second time during the coronavirus pandemic.

After restarting resort operations following an initial COVID-19 shutdown, Wild Dunes closed again from mid-June to Aug. 14. An unspecified number of employees at the resort tested positive for coronavirus, and one worker died, though Wild Dunes would not say whether or not that individual had COVID-19.

Operations at the resort have been phased in. Wild Dunes' two golf courses were opened first, followed by vacation home rentals. The Boardwalk Inn reopened Friday, and most of the resort's half-dozen dining venues are not serving yet.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Lowe, which is based in Los Angeles but has an office in Charleston, has owned Wild Dunes for three decades. The firm's Holy City footprint will be growing not only with the Sweetgrass Inn but with The Cooper, a 225-room full-service hotel that's rising next to Waterfront Park downtown.

Securing approval

A revision to Charleston's safety rules for carriage tour operators got initial approval from City Council last week, but several members suggested there may be additional changes worth adding before the amendment is finalized.

The proposed addition is specific to the hitching and unhitching process and addresses what city officials say led to a draft horse at Old South Carriage Co. escaping while still partially attached to a carriage last month.

The horse was seriously injured and eventually euthanized.

Tourism and livability director Dan Riccio has said the horse's death was preventable and that, if this procedure was being performed as it's written now, the incident likely would not have happened.

Council members gave a unanimous first approval to the hitching rules at their Tuesday evening meeting, but a few members said they want to see the ordinance go back to the Tourism Commission where additional safety measures can be discussed, and possibly added, before the proposal comes back to Council.