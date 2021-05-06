Hotel group's 1st of several projects coming to upper Meeting has broken ground

Charleston hotel development is stretching farther up the peninsula, and one project is a step closer to checking in guests on upper Meeting Street.

The Montford Group and investment partner Opterra Capital have broken ground on a 131-room lodging at 547 Meeting St. that was first proposed in 2018.

It's set to operate as Moxy, one of the newest flags in the Marriott portfolio. It's a "fun brand with a social atmosphere," a lively lobby bar and an appeal to students and young professionals, said Sunju Patel, founder of Charleston-based Montford.

The property will be the first Moxy in South Carolina, and it accounts for some other firsts, too: It's the first of four Montford-led lodging projects in the works on that part of the peninsula to start construction. Also, the site is farther up the peninsula than any existing Meeting Street hotel.

But it won't be the lone lodging in that part of the city.

Once the Moxy is ready for guests, Patel said, his company will shift its focus to a project planned for 810 Meeting, a flatiron-shaped property called the Thompson Hotel.

Patel wants that eight-story property to be a new "architectural landmark" for the city. Montford hopes to break ground there in summer 2022, he said.

Another future Montford lodging on that corridor, the Grace Hotel planned for 510 Meeting St., doesn't have an exact timeline, Patel said. The firm is waiting to learn more from the city about plans for the Lowcountry Lowline park that will eventually be built on an old railroad bed that runs along the spine of the peninsula.

A fourth Montford and Opterra hotel is also coming to Huger Street, just off Meeting.

The city approved a 150-room hotel use for the Huger lot in 2020. Branding and a name for that hotel hasn't been announced yet.

While other developments — particularly newer apartment complexes along the Meeting Street corridor — have already begun to change the feel of the area, Patel and his firm have bet on upper Meeting becoming a place where tourists will start spending their time, too.

Moxy could be "the first of many hotels on that corridor," he said.

The idea — with Moxy and with other forthcoming lodgings in that area — was to give people high-end places to stay that are still on the peninsula but have a different feel from other parts of downtown.

To better activate that part of the corridor, Patel said, Moxy will likely have a coffee shop on its ground floor.

Both Moxy and the Thompson Hotel are being built on lots that weren't in use. The triangular-shaped site where the flatiron building will be is now an empty, paved-over area. Likewise, the Moxy site had housed a vacant one-story warehouse.

A celebration of the groundbreaking was held at that site May 5. Fences around the lot were covered in renderings of the hotel and its sixth-floor bar, which will have views of Charleston Harbor and the Ravenel Bridge. Decorations were in the signature bright pink used in Moxy's branding.

Patel said he expects the Moxy will open in fall 2022.

By the time that opening rolls around, so long as Charleston can solve its hospitality worker shortage, Patel said he'd bet that year or the next could be the city's "best year ever" for the industry.

Pent-up demand for travel and strong appetites for drivable destinations with outdoor activities are expected to boost cities like Charleston in the post-pandemic market.

Patel said he remains "very bullish on the brand of Charleston" and on his bet that upper Meeting is the corridor to watch.