The Cambria Hotels brand is quickly becoming more familiar in the Lowcountry, with its second Charleston-area flag now checking in guests and several others in the pipeline across the state.
The newly opened Charleston Riverview hotel, a 126-room Cambria property, is on Ripley Point Drive in West Ashley, across from the peninsula.
One of two upscale brands from Choice Hotels, which also owns budget hotel chains like Comfort Inn and Econo Lodge, Cambria has been the focus of a concerted expansion plan, with dozens of flags in the works across the U.S.
When Choice celebrated the opening of its first South Carolina Cambria in Mount Pleasant last year, Janis Cannon, who heads the company's upscale brands, said the property was their "first but not their last" in the state.
In addition to the new West Ashley lodging, Cambria projects are in progress across South Carolina, including in Fort Mill, Spartanburg, Greenville and Summerville.
To celebrate the hotel's opening, management has invited anyone who works in the food and beverage or hospitality industry to dine at the new hotel's Ripley Grill with a 50 percent discount. People will be asked to present a business card, pay stub or name tag to redeem the offer, which is available now and lasts through May 11.
As with all of Cambria's properties, the grill will feature local beers that were selected by the hotel chain's beer specialist, who acts like a sommelier, but for craft brews.
The Riverview hotel was developed by Dallas-based RREAF Holdings and will be managed by New Castle Hotels and Resorts, which is headquartered in Connecticut.
Penthouse purchases
After opening late last fall, Kiawah Island's first "private residence club," Timbers Kiawah, has sold about a third of its 180 ownership spots, but the shares for its penthouses are selling even faster.
About 67 percent of the ownership shares in the beachfront club's four-bedroom penthouses have been sold, said Chris Burden, a Bluffton resident and a director for Carbondale, Colo.-based Timber Resorts. At $1.34 million, the penthouse shares give owners access to about eight weeks a year in a furnished 5,000-square-foot condominium.
The three-bedroom units start at $490,000 for about six weeks of access.
Around 10 percent of the buyers have been from the Charleston area, which is a little higher than the company typically sees, Burden said, and a few owners have opted to buy two shares to increase their allotted time at the club.
The resort company also saw more interest than expected during the winter, which prompted them to winterize the beach club and expand its owner events. Now, the oceanfront bar and eating area offers cooking classes on Saturdays and prepared brunches and dinners on Sundays.
Burden said they expect to sell the remaining shares by the end of the year, though he expects the last penthouse spots will likely be claimed earlier.