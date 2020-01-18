Those of us who write about, design, build or sell homes are always looking for new trends in design. And, those of us who simply love good design and want to surround ourselves with elements that are reflective of who we are do the same.
It doesn’t matter if it’s a 600 square-foot walkup in the city or a sprawling estate, we seek to fill our spaces with what feels “right.”
The design spectrum is broad – from traditional to modern. Our personal style depends on what we like and who we are. Some of us fall in the middle space of design known as transitional.
Transitional design was introduced in the 1950s. It is a cohesive mesh of old and new, feminine and masculine. Combining modern and classic styles, it is the yin and yang of design. Nothing makes me happier than seeing my grandmother’s Ethan Allen sideboard sitting below vintage shelves supported by black steel plumber pipes.
For 2020, we’re seeing flex spaces, open floor plans with “zen dens” off of them. Large windows and high ceilings (nine feet or higher) that bring the outdoors in. Prep pantries, wine rooms and mud rooms are popular. Command centers – a dedicated space for families to house their devices – are on the rise. Neutral palettes with pops of color and dramatic art, accessories and textures. All with a nod to nature and sustainable materials so that our spaces are eco-friendly.
I reached out to the experts to get their take on what’s on trend for 2020.
The designer
“Installation art is something you will be seeing more of,” said Dawn Nakamura of Dawn Nakamura Interiors. “They can be used in different spaces to create a single bold pattern or free flowing like the wind blew them in. For floors, Abaca, using geometric patterns and bold colors is on trend.”
Nakamura was a furniture designer in New York City and had her own showroom on the Lower East Side. She has worked with top design firms and her works have appeared in design magazines such as Elle Décor and Town and Country. Her signature style is influenced by her travels to Asia and Europe. She works with private national and international clients and lives on Sullivans Island.
Nakamura said she loves contrast and her design typically begins with neutral or white walls, though she encourages clients to take a risk.
“I love contrast, white works with patterned and colored fabrics with textures,” she said. “I have some clients who like to play it safe, but I always encourage them to step out of their comfort zone. If the right color or pattern is selected for the space, it will become timeless and you’ll love it even more with time.”
Nakamura will use a solid color as a focal point such as a blue line linen sofa or a pair of chairs. Introducing an ottoman with a bold print and bringing in accessories such as an orchid, candy bowl or books, adds depth and draws in the color around it.
“I don’t like a room to look as if everything is new,” said Nakamura. “Layering is an art form and it doesn’t happen overnight.”
Most of her clients want practical but “unique” pieces that make their homes different from their friends, she said. “You can mix styles and your home becomes personal rather than checking off a box saying what your style is. Every person has an individual style inside them and my job is to help them find it – it’s the creative process and the element of surprise makes it fun and well worth it in the end.”
She advises clients to invest in quality classic pieces that withstand the test of time and introduce unique pieces – a feathered mirror, window treatments with trims or lampshades with unique shapes and vintage or antique bases. Bold wallpaper with over-scale images that works as art in the space is on trend. Wallpaper is back and here to stay Nakamura said.
“There are so many options for wallpapers,” she said. “I installed cabinet doors with wallpapered front and side panels for the inside of a pool kitchenette. It was fun and unexpected.”
For kitchens, she’s seeing colored cabinetry and walls. “Once you use color in a kitchen, it’s hard to go back to white,” she said. “Copper is becoming more popular and you’ll see more to come in kitchens. I’m currently using an aged copper top for a Hamptons cottage and you can use it for countertops as well. I think this is going to be a big hit in the states. It’s used in London kitchens and it relates to both traditional and contemporary styles. Copper is naturally antiseptic.”
The builder
“Modern exterior with clean lines, large black exterior lights, horizontal black iron handrails and very large windows with thin black mullions are on trend for exteriors,” said April Coleman of Coleman Builders.
Coleman Builders was founded in 2002. April Coleman, her husband and a project manager make up the team and they’ve built homes throughout the Lowcountry. Coleman has worked as the in-house designer. She said her clients are a mix of modern and classic design style, but their classic and traditional builds incorporate modern elements. Outdoor spaces are getting bigger and more luxurious.
“Large screened-in porches that are a continuation of the indoor space are essential now,” Coleman said. “Clients want fireplaces, large seating areas and spaces for outdoor dining and cooking. They look large but feel intimate and many incorporate a bed swing. Large accordion style doors that open to 20 feet bring the outdoors in are what most of our clients want.”
Another must-have are pools. “I’d say 80 percent of our clients are putting in pools and we’re seeing many people with a raised house set louvers under the house back to create open-air covered entertaining spaces.”
Coleman said that most of her clients prefer low-maintenance yards, opting to utilize small raised garden beds off porches for herbs and vegetables. Exterior colors are mostly white, with variations of blue and gray. Inside are beautiful finishes that catch the eye.
“Wallpaper is appearing in powder rooms, floor-to-ceiling tiles in baths, especially behind modern floating vanities of stained wood,” Coleman revealed. “Black tiles with white grout or light tiles with dark gray grout are on trend.”
Coleman said flooring is wild plank European oak and intimate den areas off kitchens are coming back – many with stained wood paneling and fireplaces.
“Many homes we’re building have built-in bar areas and dedicated wine rooms,” she said. “The kitchen is still a focal area – large islands with seating and back kitchens with extra storage. Mudrooms off the kitchen and closets are getting larger and fancier. We’re also seeing wallpaper on the ceiling in some rooms.”
The realtor
A design feature that allows buyers to have a custom-building experience is offered on Seabrook Island. Bill Britton, owner of the New Home Collection (NHC) and an associate broker with Seabrook Island Real Estate (SIRE) said the process took about two years to come to fruition.
“In 2019, we started marketing the program (NHC),” Britton said. “The concierge home building program offers a variety of floor plans that range from 2,650 to 3,400 square feet heated with three, four and five bedrooms.”
Britton said the homes are a “simplified, turn-key approach that minimizes the challenges and unexpected expenses and headaches that can be associated with building a true custom home.”
The NHC program has a fixed price point which includes finishes and appliances. Open floor plans, wide-plank flooring and numerous windows are part of the design strategy in these homes. Bringing the outdoors in is prevalent throughout these homes.
The NHC team consists of a Live Oak Design Studio, Great Southern Builders and Indigo Alley Interiors.
“An NHC home takes approximately 13-14 months from start to finish,” Britton said. “Most of our buyers are empty nesters and second homeowners.”
Britton said their designs incorporate main-floor master suites with other bedrooms and private baths on the upper level. Large outdoor spaces such as screened and covered porches are dominant off great rooms and front foyers. Oversized garages and dedicated spaces for activity areas or storage are part of the homes’ design.
These homes lean toward the traditional Britton said. “The exteriors feature architectural influences of Charleston and the Lowcountry style.”
The cost of the homes ranges from $931, 000 to $1,182,000 with design and professional fees included.
“The homesites are one-half acre or larger,” he said. “There is often a choice of wooded, golf and marsh sites available and a few ocean-oriented lots as well.”
Britton said this building program has a bright future. “It’s been well-received by the community and our first client was a current Seabrook Island homeowner. The program has a wide appeal and it’s a great option for current residents, Seabrook Island lot owners and those who want to make this island community their new home.”
