Hospitals are now required to share their prices. Many in SC aren't yet complying.

Hospitals are supposed to be sharing more information about the prices they charge and negotiate with insurers under a new federal rule, but in South Carolina, many aren't yet complying.

Under the transparency move pushed by the Trump administration, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services asked all hospitals to post spreadsheets of prices to their websites by Jan. 1.

The rule builds on another that took effect a year ago. Then, hospitals only had to share raw costs before insurance or any discounts kicked in. Many in the health care industry said the lists would be next to useless to patients.

Now, hospitals are required to share the prices they have negotiated with insurers.

The federal government, meanwhile, has said it could soon begin auditing medical centers that don't comply.

That presents a dilemma for many organizations, given that those rates are negotiated confidentially with insurers.

Most South Carolina hospitals haven't shared the files.

Charleston-area Roper St. Francis Healthcare, which hasn't posted the newly required information, pressed patients to call the hospital to get a personalized price estimate.

"We continue to seek clarity from the federal government on how to fully comply with these rules while not breaching our payor and managed care provider agreements that prohibit us from sharing negotiated rates," a spokesman said in a statement.

The American Hospital Association, one of the largest lobbying groups in the nation, has urged the incoming Biden administration to practice leniency as hospitals confront COVID-19.

The trade group, which recently lost a lawsuit to keep the mandate from going into effect, has also said the new rules aren't clearly defined, leaving hospitals unclear on what they have to share.

Advocates for the policy say even though patients may not be savvy enough to use the information themselves, injecting price transparency into the twisted market of American health care will foster competition.

A spokesman for North Charleston-based Trident Health said in a statement the provider has been sharing pricing estimates online since 2007. The HCA-owned hospital system also wants patients to get a price point by contacting it directly.

"Trident Health is committed to supporting efforts to provide relevant information to help patients understand what their out-of-pocket costs may be for hospital care so they can make informed decisions," a spokesman said.

But the system hasn't posted the newly required prices, either.

Prisma Health, the largest hospital system in South Carolina, did not respond to questions about the price transparency rule. The organization has not yet posted the required documents.

At least a handful of South Carolina hospital groups are following the new rule, however. The Medical University of South Carolina, Pickens-based AnMed Health Cannon, Tidelands Health in the Grand Strand and Beaufort Memorial hospital each posted spreadsheets to their websites showing a comparison of what people with different insurance will pay for hundreds of common procedures.

And though those prices are still not a reflection of what portion a patient is ultimately responsible for, they do offer insight into how much costs can vary based on the insurance company that's paying for it.

For instance, the price BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina will pay for an employee of the state to get a hip or knee replacement at the AnMed hospital is nearly $14,000 less than what Aetna has agreed to shell out. And even the price of simple X-ray exams will vary by hundreds of dollars depending on who's covering it.