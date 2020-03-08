Hospitality sales for 2021 PGA in SC are going 'gangbusters,' Nikki Haley says

The encore performance of the PGA Championship on Kiawah Island next year will differ in a few key ways from its first go-round in 2012.

Parking will be free.

The tournament will be played in the spring rather than the dog days of summer.

And the pool of prospective corporate sponsors is expected to be deeper, assuming the economy doesn't crater.

The first two changes address practical issues — traffic and weather — tied to an event that will draw upward of 150,000 international spectators to Kiawah over a few days.

The third could dictate whether the PGA of America will put the Ocean Course in its major championship rotation for yet another loop.

The financial success of the mid-May major will be viewed as "a measuring stick" when the time comes for the decision-makers to pick the next slate of future sites, said tournament co-chair Roger Warren, who's also president of Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

So far, the set-up appears to be nearly ideal, though no one can predict the after-effects of the coronavirus outbreak, which is upending travel plans around the globe.

Warren, a former president of the PGA of America, last week recalled the stark economic realities on the approach to the 2012 championship. Businesses everywhere were on edge and hesitant to spend money.

"We were on the way out of a recession, a heavy recession," he said.

Also, the tournament wasn't the only major sporting event jockeying for corporate entertainment dollars in 2012, a year that included the Olympic Games and the Ryder Cup.

"There was a lot of competition for hospitality sales," Warren said.

He even had to make a pitch to local business leaders with less than three months to go before the first tee time. Nearly a third of the corporate hospitality packages were still unsold at that point.

“This is a blatant sales opportunity, from me to you,” he said at that 2012 breakfast meeting at Halls Chophouse.

The 2021 PGA isn't facing the same headwinds.

"We don't have the Ryder Cup this year ... and we don't have the Olympics, and the economy is significantly better in this country than it was at that point," Warren said. "So we are very positive about the prospects for hospitality purchases and sales. And right now our initial numbers show that we have a right to be optimistic, and I think that we will exceed what we did in 2012."

The catered luxury spectator deals range from $72,500 to about $180,000 and are a critical source of revenue for the four-day championship, which is expected to drive more than $200 million in economic activity and expose South Carolina to a worldwide TV audience.

The last detailed sponsorship update was released in November, when tournament director Scott Reid announced that 125 companies had snapped up about half of the available corporate hospitality packages. They included Pittsburgh-based First National Bank and restaurant owner Halls Management Group.

No major sponsors have been identified publicly yet, but Boeing Co., BMW Manufacturing, Volvo Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans and other big South Carolina employers have all been approached.

"I can tell you that we are talking to every major company that's in this market for sure," Reid said last week.

Former South Carolina governor and ex-United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who is the tournament's other co-chair, summed up the sponsorship response as "gangbusters." A "few spaces" are left, she added, and "we absolutely expect them to be sold out."

"And it's not just gangbusters from partners within South Carolina," said Haley, who bought a home on Kiawah last year and plans to move back to South Carolina this summer after her son graduates from high school. "We have sponsors from around the country. We have international sponsors coming into this golf tournament."

It's been an easy sell, she added.

"Anybody that even looks at this course or knows the players and the caliber, they know it's going to be a family-friendly event," Haley said. "And we are going to raise the bar from 2012. This is not going to be the same tournament it was in 2012. The experiences are going to be better. The opportunities are going to be better."