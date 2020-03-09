Hospitality businesses looking to incentives to lure employees in tight labor market

Businesses in Charleston's booming but worker-starved hospitality industry are offering a number of new incentives to try to entice employees to fill jobs in a tight labor market.

Some companies are rolling out retirement account match programs. Others are providing health insurance to hourly employees for the first time. And few are dangling smaller incentives, such as covering the cost of parking and shuttle services for workers who are commuting into downtown Charleston.

The new efforts to staff the region's restaurants, hotels and other hospitality businesses are a necessity at this time, according to local hiring officials.

It is being driven by the historically low unemployment rate in South Carolina, and the tourism industry being forced to compete with other higher-wage employers to attract a qualified and reliable workforce.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond took note of the labor crunch in an economic report last week, saying a "lack of staffing" was one of the "greatest concerns" for tourism-related businesses in South Carolina and neighboring states.

The shortage has been described as a crisis for one of the region's largest employers. The College of Charleston’s Office of Tourism Analysis estimates the tourism industry accounted for $8.13 billion in economic impact across the area last year. It directly employs over 40,000 individuals throughout the region.

Angela Muschek knows first hand about the difficulties the tight labor market can create for recruiters in Charleston. She's currently leading the effort to hire roughly 180 employees to run the newly renovated Emeline, the former Doubletree hotel at Church and Market streets.

Muschek was at a job fair put on by Lowcountry Hospitality Association in North Charleston last month.

She was marketing the new positions at the boutique hotel, which is set to open in May, by highlighting the health insurance, 401(k) matches and four weeks paid leave that Emeline plans to provide workers.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

She added that Emeline is also looking at smaller benefits like paying for the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority's Hospitality on Peninsula park-and-shuttle service aimed at downtown commuters who live beyond the peninsula.

Covering those parking and transportation costs matter as the demand for experienced hospitality workers grows, Muschek said. It's the little things.

South Carolina posted the lowest unemployment rate in the country late last year, with only 2.3 percent of South Carolinians who are looking for work unable to find it. Those jobless numbers were even lower in Charleston County.

Nicole Leaf, the director of human resources for Home Team BBQ, says the tight labor market enables workers to more easily jump from one job to another right now. She would know. She recently joined the restaurant chain last year after leaving another job at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

In an attempt to slow the natural employee turnover in Home Team's three restaurants in the Charleston region, Leaf said the company recently started offering health benefits to hourly staffers. Restaurants can't operate without people to wash dishes, she said.

"We like to treat everyone like family. Team is obviously in our name," Leaf said.

Missy Rutter, a human resource manager with Hotel Bennett, said she attends local job fairs to help fill positions like baristas, servers and housekeeping staff. She finds those events are more effective than the online job applications the company receives.

Hotel Bennett, a luxury hotel next to Marion Square, opened last year, and Rutter was responsible for helping to staff it. It was no small task.

In the tight labor market, Rutter said she looks to students at the College of Charleston to help fill some of the open positions at the hotel.