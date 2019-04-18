A local group which hopes to keep the Clamagore submarine above water is suing the Patriots Point Development Authority, arguing that the group doesn't have the legal right to sink the Cold War-era vessel for use as an artificial reef.
The USS Clamagore Restoration and Maintenance Association, a South Carolina nonprofit, filed the lawsuit on Tuesday. The stated mission of the group is to "save, relocate to high ground and restore" the vessel.
In its filing, the group argues that the museum authority's legal obligations to maintain the Clamagore preclude it from moving forward with possible plans to use it as a fishing ground.
Having just received the lawsuit, Patriots Point said in a statement Tuesday that it was still reviewing the document with an attorney.
"We are confident that our actions are consistent with every authority and responsibility of the Patriots Point Development Authority and are both prudent and necessary," the statement said.
In its spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year, the S.C. House recently included a $2.7 million plan to strip the submarine of all pollutants and sink it somewhere off the South Carolina coastline.
The plans also called for a memorial to be created with pieces from the submarine. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources would help select the place where the 74-year-old sub would be sunk.
The plans have not been approved, so, at this time, the Clamagore is still docked at Patriots Point and open for visitors to tour.
Mac Burdette, the executive director at Patriots Point, has said that the Clamagore has become too costly for the state-owned museum to keep. Restoring it would cost about $7 million, he said. The Clamagore Restoration and Maintenance Association argues that Patriots Point has overstated its restoration estimates for the Clamagore.
Patriots Point maintains two other historic vessels: its main attraction, the Yorktown aircraft carrier, and the Laffey destroyer, both World War II-era ships.
Patriots Point officials tried for years to find a new home for the Clamagore, but have said that other museums did not want it.
Plans had been in place to send the vessel to Florida where the Key West-based company Artificial Reefs International would sink it to create a diving reef and underwater museum.
Palm Beach County officials pledged funds to the project, but Artificial Reefs never raised enough money for its share. Its contract with Patriots Point expired earlier this year.
Many Navy veterans have strongly opposed the idea of sinking the vessel, which is the only one of its kind preserved in the U.S.
Nicknamed the "Grey Ghost," the sub served for 30 years and has been named a National Landmark. It has been part of Patriots Point's fleet since 1981.