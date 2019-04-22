For the first time since it opened nearly 30 years ago, Charleston's visitor center on Meeting Street is getting a makeover.

The city's tourism leaders hope a new format and updated amenities will bring more traffic to the downtown hub, which has seen visitation decrease even as overall tourist numbers climb.

The number of tourists who visited the Charleston area broke records again last year, reaching almost 7.3 million. But fewer of them came through the city's visitor centers, according to estimates from the College of Charleston.

Around 516,000 people made a stop at Charleston's visitor centers last year, or about 7 percent of all estimated visitors to the area. That's about 1,700 fewer visitor center patrons than the previous year.

"That's exactly why we're doing this," said Doug Warner, director of media relations at Explore Charleston, which operates the area's four visitor centers.

In addition to the facility on Meeting Street, Explore Charleston also runs visitor centers in Mount Pleasant, North Charleston and Kiawah Island.

The visitor center first moved into the former South Carolina Railroad depot on Meeting Street in May 1991, just before that year's Spoleto Festival USA. It cost about $13.1 million to build and was quickly praised as a notable improvement over the old center on Calhoun Street.

By October of the following year, the center had celebrated the arrival of its 1 millionth visitor. An unsuspecting Maryland woman was greeted with balloons, a trumpet fanfare and a personal welcome from then-Mayor Joe Riley. At the time, the center was reporting an average of 2,000 visitors a day.

Though the availability of travel tips, attraction tickets and information online has made visitor centers a less crucial component of a traveler's trip, getting people into the center can still be one of the best ways to ensure that the city's resources actually reach its visitors, Warner said.

Updating the flagship Meeting Street facility, with the goal of increasing visitation, was one of the objectives laid out in the city's tourism management plan in 2015. The recommendations included updating the building with new technology, fresh amenities and a "reinvigorated retail space."

The existing layout is very "linear" which matches the brick building's long, narrow shape, Warner said. By changing the interior setup and moving the entrances from the ends of the building to the center, they hope to make the space feel more open and welcoming, he said.

The center's new format will divide the structure into three distinct areas: an exhibition area in the center, an event space on the end adjacent to Ann Street and a revamped retail area closest to John Street.

Between those sections, plans show breezeways where several small kiosks can be stationed. Rather than having a desk with a queue for ticket purchases and other assistance, the new layout will favor a more free-form approach where employees assist visitors from movable kiosks.

The planned event space would also scrap an informational video viewing area for a multi-use space with a stage and a roll-down projection screen. According to plans, it will be able to seat up to 370 people for lectures.

Under the plans, the existing exterior would stay, but an elevated walkway would be added in front of the new centrally located entrances. Those are intended to strengthen the visual presence of the building from Meeting Street and provide an area for outdoor displays, kiosks or vendor areas, Warner said.

Plans also include some modifications to the bus shed area behind the building. Those changes are designed to make the space easier to convert into an event venue, he said.

Explore Charleston has been working on the details of the concept with architect Glenn Keyes for about 10 months, but discussion about the modifications has been going on since the last tourism plan was completed in 2015.

The Board of Architectural Review has already granted an initial approval to the plans, but they still need to come before the panel for its final blessing. City Council will also review the designs.

Warner said the improvements could take about eight months, during which the downtown building would be closed and operations would be run out of an adjacent location. There's also a possibility the renovations could be done in phases, allowing them to start using sections of the building before the work is complete, he said.