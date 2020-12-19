Hooray for Hollywood: A growing rural area of the Lowcountry

Special to the Post and Courier
Anyone seeking a rural lifestyle convenient to city life might want to consider looking west from Charleston or south from Summerville to the tiny town that is home to more wildlife preserves than grocery stores. Currently, homes here can sell for $50/square foot less than just down the road in West Ashley without the attendant traffic woes.
Hollywood, and its neighboring towns Meggett to the south and Ravenel to the north, also boasts open spaces available for owning at relatively low cost.
The trio of towns known collectively as “Rural West Ashley” appears to be the next, closest area for development in the Charleston region thanks to its proximity to downtown and its relative obscurity. Hollywood sits just 21 miles from the cultural offerings and fine dining of downtown Charleston and five miles from the hustle and bustle of Savannah Highway in West Ashley. It boasts 24.5 mostly undeveloped square miles crisscrossed by a tangle of creeks and anchored by the Stono and Wadmalaw rivers.
As development pushes in every direction in the Charleston area over the next several decades, areas like Rural West Ashley have taken their turn claiming the mantle of next development opportunity. John’s Island has been transformed from its rural roots over the last few years into a residential hotspot. Development is pushing up I-26 into Ridgeville as Volvo, Walmart and others establish operations. Mount Pleasant, the state’s fourth largest municipality, creeps farther north every year.
And soon it may be Rural West Ashley’s turn.
The obvious draw of this area is the ability to live so close yet so far from the hubbub of the city and suburbs. If fishing out your back door without a car in sight, taking the two-minute drive to Caw Caw Interpretive Center, or kayaking practically right down the street on the Edisto River appeal to you, Hollywood may be your kind of place.
Moving out to get more
“It’s more than that,” said Rob Sturm, a real estate agent with Century 21 Properties Plus who specializes in Rural West Ashley. “People move out to the Hollywood area because it is less crowded and you can get a little more acreage and house for your money and it is still very accessible to town. There are still options on resale homes in Stono Ferry for under $200 per square foot and that is getting harder to find the closer you go to Charleston"
The Reserve at Stono Ferry, built by Pulte Homes, is a gated community of 90 homes on The Links at Stono Ferry Golf course. Twenty-eight of the 90 homes are built adjacent to the acclaimed golf course and another 28 enjoy water views, with nine boasting both. Residents have access to the Equestrian Center, home of the Steeplechase of Charleston event; and 22 acres of stables and polo fields, where riding lessons, boarding and show competitions are offered. The development also offers tennis courts, a junior Olympic pool complex and more.
Homes at The Reserve come in four styles and a host of sizes and modern amenities starting in the low $300,000s. Starting at 1,656 square feet, many include home offices, home gyms and open concept layouts with sleek designs. More than half the homes remain available for sale, says marketing manager Jennifer Pencarinha. The Reserve offers “innovative designs to get more out of your home. This includes functional spaces that are designed for the way homebuyers want to live,” she said.
The Reserve at Stono Ferry is illustrative of Hollywood’s development over the last half century. With just 337 mostly low-income residents in 1970, the town has ballooned to 5,200 individuals today, many of them purchasing upscale houses or buying acres of land and building their own custom residences. As a result, median income in the town has doubled since 2000 to over $58,000 and the median home price now tops $300,000.
The trend promises to accelerate, say local real estate experts. Residential development is already planned for a tract of land behind the Piggly Wiggly on Rt. 162, says Chris Garvin, an agent with Elaine Brabham & Associates LLC.
The Parkers Ferry development is slated for 375 homes in the heart of Hollywood at the intersection of Rt. 162 and 165. The Spring Grove development off Highway 17, part of the former East Edisto tract owned by the paper company Mead Westvaco, was begun in 2016 and is now home to 2,700 residents. Upscale homes of 2,106 square feet and up selling for $419,000 to over $1 million are today available at The Landing at Poplar Grove just past Rantowles Creek.
Growing population
There is an influx of population and construction of homes in the area, which may eventually transform the area into a more distant version of urban West Ashley.
There are three roads serving the area – Savannah Highway and Rt. 162 running east-west and Rt. 165 running north-south, and the communities are seeing more congestion. People are flocking to these small municipalities and with that, comes traffic and the demand for services.
For now, though, there is a limit to how many new properties can be built, says Century 21’s Rob Sturm. “The county has only given the town a limited number of sewer caps so that will keep a lid on the amount of development,” he said. He also notes that the tangle of waterways, heirs’ property and protected lands prevent large employers or massive planned communities from getting a foothold. More likely are one-off sales of vacant land for construction of single-family houses.
“We will likely see more development because of the growth of the metro area but there are only so many large parcels of land in Hollywood. I see more growth moving from Hwy. 17 in Ravenel up along Hwy. 165 towards Summerville,” said Sturm.
Between the Ashley and the Edisto rivers north of Savannah Highway (Rt. 17), undeveloped land is unimpeded by waterways, smoothing the way for the economies of scale present when building subdivisions of multiple homes.
Chris Garvin has lived in Hollywood for much of the last 30 years and her husband grew up there. She remembers when she had to dial long distance to reach her mother-in-law on Isle of Palms. That was back before there was a Bees Ferry Road, now crowded with houses, businesses and traffic. Her family left Hollywood for West Ashley so that her growing children had access to schools, sports and friends. They returned 10 years ago and her grandson now plays Dixie League baseball nearby. Six years ago, the state chartered the Lowcountry Leadership Charter School which was established in Hollywood to serve children like her grandson from the surrounding communities.
Garvin primarily represents buyers looking in West Ashley but also has multiple listings in the towns of Rural West Ashley at any given time, something she says she would not have had 25 years ago. Two thirds of them have not considered Rural West Ashley, including some who seem to be in the market for a rural lifestyle just off the urban corridor. Garvin likes to bring these options to their attention and watch their reaction.
“People are surprised that it is not as far as they think,” she said.
Close yet far enough
Hollywood is not as far from a lot of things as you might think. The West Ashley terminus of I-526 is just down the road and affords quick access to North Charleston and I-26. Lying in a horizontal zigzag along Rt. 162, Hollywood is a straight shot down Rt. 165 from Summerville. The hurly burly of West Ashley, with supermarkets, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and a plethora of restaurant options, is five miles away.
Garvin says many of her clients are thinking about other Lowcountry communities when she suggests they consider Rural West Ashley. They are excited to discover they can get more house for their money and still be within shouting distance of the city and the rest of the region. She recently sold a 2,000 square foot property in Deerfield, across from Stono Ferry, for under $300,000, well below market rate if 10 miles east. Another property with the same living space sold for $400,000 but it sits on an acre of land and includes a workshop.
Garvin currently has listings for undeveloped lots in Rural West Ashley between two acres and 16 acres listed for $27,500 to $29,000 per acre. Compare that to a wooded acre on John’s Island for $109,000 and a quarter of an acre in West Ashley off Rt. 61 for $35,000.
Covid has helped create a great American epiphany: you can live in paradise while working at a job a thousand miles away. This has spurred a surge of migrants to Charleston, particularly from early Covid hotspots like cities in the Northeast. Rob Sturm has been working with some of these transplants who arrive with jobs, money and no reason to travel during rush hour.
He knows his listings in Stono Ferry will sell quickly. One-third of an acre on the 13th hole of the golf course is listed for $85,000. More than an acre and a half with sweeping views of the Intercoastal Waterway is going for $325,000. Once purchased, buyers will have the opportunity to build their own custom home.
One featured listing is a stately 4,000 square foot home on more than seven verdant acres with a covered dock on the Toogoodoo River. The finely appointed estate features a massive wraparound porch, dental crown molding, marble flooring, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, Palladian windows, tall ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, a wrought iron staircase, and of course, knockout views in every direction.
It’s just the kind of property that transplants from more expensive urban areas consider a steal for $1.35 million. A three-bedroom, two bath home on an acre of land in an upscale suburb of New York fetches about the same, with significantly higher taxes, few of the amenities, farther from downtown and from nature.
Garvin’s own neighbors are the new paradigm of many now flocking to Hollywood and environs. While in the market for a new house in West Ashley, they came to Hollywood to visit friends.
“They saw that they could get two acres, a big house and a pool for a low price and they would only be 10 minutes farther out,” Garvin recalls. Now they live next door to her and they couldn’t be happier.
