Homeowners association on private SC island received federal bailout funds amid pandemic

The homeowners group on another private island near Charleston — Dewees Island — has accepted money from the federal bailout fund meant to assist small businesses and nonprofits financially damaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

An email obtained The Post and Courier shows the property owners association on Dewees, north of Charleston, received a $218,315 Paycheck Protection Program loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The group isn't the first local property or homeowners association to tap into the emergency loan program, to which Congress appropriated $649 billion.

Kiawah Island, south of Charleston, also received funding through its private community association, but later returned the money following public outcry.

The Dewees association is eligible because of its nonprofit status. But it is already facing some the same public backlash as Kiawah did.

Wendell Reilly, the group's president, said the association's board and its members will convene later this month to consider returning the loan.

U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, a Charleston Democrat who represents South Carolina's 1st Congressional District, called on the leaders of the property owners association to do just that.

“PPP loans were designed to help small businesses stay afloat and keep paychecks going to their employees, not for wealthy community associations with millions of dollars in reserve," Cunningham said in a statement about the Dewees money.

"This money should be returned so that it can help struggling small businesses in our community weather this unprecedented public health and economic crisis," he added.

Cunningham isn't the only one who thinks the loan is an inappropriate use of the federal financing. Several of the Republican candidates vying for Cunningham's seat this year are also opposed to the group's use of the loan, which can be completely forgiven by the federal government if it's used to cover payroll costs.

"I cannot imagine why PPP funds would need to go to a homeowners association, or corporations or Ivy League schools, as the funds were meant to help small businesses," said Nancy Mace, a state legislator who is running for the congressional seat.

"It highlights why Congress desperately needs an adult in the room with my financial expertise to identify problems like this before taxpayers are on the hook for millions, billions or even trillions in waste," added Kathy Landing, a Mount Pleasant council member who is also competing for the Republican nomination.

Dewees is a secluded community just north of Isle of Palms and is only accessible via a private ferry. The property association, according to its most recent financial report, represents roughly 129 landowners on the 1,206-acre island.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

News of the loan was included in an email sent to association members in May.

The message explained that David Dew, the association's general manager, applied for the loan in early April as small businesses across the country rushed to get in line for the federal funding. The group received the money in mid-May during the loan program's second round of funding.

On Thursday, the association sent out another email to the island's residents after receiving questions from The Post and Courier. In it, Reilly explained why the association's leadership chose to apply for the money in the first place.

He said the funds were needed because revenue from the island's ferry service declined in March and April, and expenses increased because of the safety precautions the group implemented in response to COVID-19.

"With board support, the island manager sought relief through the PPP loan forgiveness program because we were concerned at the time about keeping our staff safe and the island ferry operating," Reilly wrote. "We are a small enterprise with less than 25 full-time employees, and the immediate financial impact of COVID-19 was real to us."

The association generates most of its revenue from property, ferry and rental fees, according to its financial reports. Between September 2018 and September 2019, the group collected roughly $1.9 million in revenue from those fees, but spent more than $2 million during the fiscal year on repairs, insurance and employee salaries.

Over that same time period, the property association also expanded its reserve fund, which is intended to pay for projects on the island, from $2.1 million to $2.5 million.

The group did not specify how much it lost due to decreased ridership on its ferry in March and April. But during the past fiscal year, the group collected $144,059 from that service.

Reilly emphasized the group was unquestionably eligible for the federal loan, but he suggested it could choose to return the loan in the near future. He also recognized that other small businesses may have suffered more due to the pandemic.

"We take our responsibility as a recipient of CARES Act relief seriously and we will consider the implications of keeping PPP funds thoughtfully," Reilly told The Post and Courier.

Taxpayers and members of the public have been unable to obtain a full list of the businesses, corporations and nonprofits that received PPP loans at this point.

President Donald Trump's administration has refused to release the names of the recipients, and it is being sued by several media outlets, including the New York Times, The Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal for access to that information.

The U.S. House also tried to pass a bill last week that would require the SBA to disclose those records. The effort was thwarted by 146 Republicans, including South Carolina's entire Republican delegation, who voted to keep the information private.