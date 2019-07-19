A new development from a homegrown internet provider has space set aside to try to foster a technology community in Summerville.
Home Telecom, founded in 1904 and headquartered in Moncks Corner, is building a 20,000-square-foot, two-story office building that will house a new customer service center. When the company opens the new site in the spring of next year, it will lease out the entire second floor to startup companies.
William Helmly, CEO of Home Telecom, said he likes taking a personal interest in helping young companies grow.
"It’s about fostering that entrepreneurial space in the Summerville area," Helmly said. "There really seems to be a need for that.”
Work on the building begins later this month, but Helmly said he is already fielding interest in the future office space.
It will be patterened after incubators in downtown Charleston that have been in place for years. The Charleston Digital Corridor was founded in the early 2000s as a venture of the City of Charleston. The Harbor Entrepreneur Center, which is currently looking for its own new office space, began in 2014.
But this would be Summerville's first real incubator.
The spaces typically offer flexible lease options and fast internet connections as part of the rent, attractive to startup companies because they tend to grow — or wither — quickly.
The accelerator space will total about 8,000 square feet at the new office, located at 1247 Nexton Parkway in Summerville.
Though few tech-focused companies are based in Summerville, the state-chartered South Carolina Research Authority will be down the road from the new Nexton development. SCRA fosters startup companies and helps with grants and loans in some instances.
"The CoOp@Nexton will provide much-needed resources for entrepreneurs in Summerville," Bob Quinn, executive director of the SCRA, said in a statement. "We are very excited to see Home Telecom’s dedication to building the innovation economy in the area, and we look forward to partnering with them in this effort."
An affiliate of Home Telecom bought the roughly 2-acre parcel in May for $620,000.
Home Telecom's internet services reach the Nexton, Cane Bay and Carnes Crossroads developments, Helmly said. The company has a strong presence in Berkeley and Dorchester counties. For Home Telecom, a new office in Summerville is about having a physical presence close to customers.
CoOp@Nexton is the name of a 20-acre project that features the Home Telecom office building, an apartment complex and a convenience store. It also will include green space with walking trails, park elements and an open lawn for outdoor activities.
An affiliate of The Spectrum Companies of Charlotte paid $6.75 million in May for the 15.5-acre tract at Sigma Drive and Nexton Parkway to be used for the 345-unit apartment community.
Mount Pleasant-based company Refuel will open its sixth Charleston-area location with the new development's convenience store. A Refuel affiliate bought a 2-acre parcel near Nexton Parkway and Brighton Park Boulevard for $2.52 million in May. It will be located next to the Home Telecom building.