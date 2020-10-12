Home Telecom opens retail center in Summerville, with co-working space on the way

A new retail office from a locally run telecommunications business is open and serving Summerville's growing Nexton community.

Home Telecom, an internet and phone service provider, hosted a virtual grand opening of the 20,000-square-foot office at Nexton Parkway and Brighton Park Boulevard on Monday. The retail office will provide customer support to Home Telecom's existing customers in the Summerville area.

The company has a history with the Nexton mixed-use development. Home Telecom says it was the first to bring gigabit internet speeds to South Carolina when it introduced the service at the community in 2013. Based in Moncks Corner, Home Telecom's history dates back to 1904.

Home Telecom initially planned to open the retail center this spring. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the opening.

“We are excited about positioning Home Telecom in a way that provides closer local support for the full slate of telecom, entertainment, and security products and services already being provided by us to the Summerville community," William Helmly, the firm's CEO, said in a statement.

The building is part of the Nexton community's planned business corridor, called CoOp@Nexton.

Later on this fall, Home Telecom will open the second floor of the new building as a co-working space, geared toward entrepreneurs looking for flexible leases, shared meeting space and high-speed internet.

Up until this point, Summerville has lacked a business incubator. The Charleston Digital Corridor and the Harbor Entrepreneur Center are both headquartered on the peninsula.