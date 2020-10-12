You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Home Telecom opens retail center in Summerville, with co-working space on the way

Nexton

Telecommunications provider Home Telecom recently opened a new retail office in the Nexton development. Provided/Home Telecom

 Provided/Home Telecom

A new retail office from a locally run telecommunications business is open and serving Summerville's growing Nexton community. 

Home Telecom, an internet and phone service provider, hosted a virtual grand opening of the 20,000-square-foot office at Nexton Parkway and Brighton Park Boulevard on Monday. The retail office will provide customer support to Home Telecom's existing customers in the Summerville area.

The company has a history with the Nexton mixed-use development. Home Telecom says it was the first to bring gigabit internet speeds to South Carolina when it introduced the service at the community in 2013. Based in Moncks Corner, Home Telecom's history dates back to 1904

Home Telecom initially planned to open the retail center this spring. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the opening. 

We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free.


“We are excited about positioning Home Telecom in a way that provides closer local support for the full slate of telecom, entertainment, and security products and services already being provided by us to the Summerville community," William Helmly, the firm's CEO, said in a statement.

The building is part of the Nexton community's planned business corridor, called CoOp@Nexton

Later on this fall, Home Telecom will open the second floor of the new building as a co-working space, geared toward entrepreneurs looking for flexible leases, shared meeting space and high-speed internet. 

Up until this point, Summerville has lacked a business incubator. The Charleston Digital Corridor and the Harbor Entrepreneur Center are both headquartered on the peninsula. 

Reach Mary Katherine Wildeman at 843-607-4312. Follow her on Twitter @mkwildeman.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News