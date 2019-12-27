Customers of Home Telecom could miss some of their TV channels in the New Year if the company can't hammer out a fee agreement with one of its programming providers.

The Moncks Corner-based cable television carrier said negotiations with Fox Corp. have stalled. Customers could experience a blackout if a deal isn't reached by the time the contract expires at midnight Tuesday.

Home Telecom delivers about a half dozen Fox channels to its roughly 9,000 video customers, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and two Fox sports networks.

The 115-year-old, family-owned company serves mainly Berkeley County with internet, telephone and TV packages. In a statement, it said the dispute is over the fees it must pay to carry Fox programs.

"Home Telecom feels this increase is excessive based on their networks’ ratings and what the average Lowcountry household budget can afford," the company said Friday.

Negotiations have been underway since early November, a Home Telecom spokeswoman said.

Other details of the Fox contract, including the length of the current deal and the exact amount of the newly proposed fees, can't be released "due to contractual obligations," she said.

Home Telecom estimated the requested increase would be equal to 10 times the rate of inflation, which has been running at about 1.5 percent, according to the Federal Reserve.

During a call with investors in November, Steven Silvester Tomsic, Fox Corp.'s chief financial officer, said profits in the company's television segment increased 47 percent compared to the same time last year.

Programming and retransmission fees have gone up by double-digits, he said. Those hikes are in line with a strategy Fox announced in May to grow its TV revenue to $2.7 billion by 2022.

TV fee disputes are often resolved without much publicity before the blackout deadlines. In some cases, negotiations are extended.

But not always. Op