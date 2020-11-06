Holiday travelers will encounter new TSA health and safety measures at Charleston airport

With the holiday travel season approaching and the pandemic not abating, federal officials on Friday emphasized new health and safety measures put in place to reassure passengers at Charleston International Airport it's OK to fly.

"It is safe to travel, and we want people to know that," said David McMahon, the Transportation Security Administration's federal security director for South Carolina.

McMahon pointed out a new contactless check-in method at the initial checkpoint as well as a new three-dimensional bag scanning system that allows ticket holders to leave personal laptops and liquids in their carry-on bags.

"We are trying not to touch anything we don't have to," he said.

When passengers arrive at the TSA checkpoint, they will insert their IDs into a machine and then be asked to pull down their masks so the agent can verify their identities.

The machine could also ask passengers for their boarding passes as a secondary line of verification.

From there, ticket holders advance to the baggage screening area, where shoes must still be removed on all lines.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Charleston has just one of the of the 3-D scanning machines now, but others are expected to be added over time, McMahon said. Passengers going through other baggage scanning lines, except those in precheck, will have to remove their laptops and liquids.

Another advantage of the 3-D scanning system is that it eliminates the need for a bag search that in the past had to be conducted if an unrecognizable item was detected in a suitcase, using the former scanning technology, MaMahon said.

In addition, TSA has installed acrylic shields around some of the agents' stands at the initial checkpoint and put up other plastic shields in the baggage screening area where agents are within six feet of passengers. The installation of other acrylic shields throughout the rest of the checkpoint area is expected to be completed by year's end.

McMahon also pointed out the TSA area is fogged once a month with a microbial solution that disables the coronavirus. All surfaces also are wiped down daily without removing the disabling substance.

"We are trying to protect passengers and our security officers from COVID-19, and let people know that it's safe to travel," TSA spokesman Mark Howell said.

Passengers arriving at airport checkpoints will encounter TSA officers wearing masks and gloves as well as face shields in some terminals as they try to contain the spread of COVID, a disease that decimated air travel by 96 percent in the spring.

Passenger numbers have recovered somewhat since then to about 40 percent of normal levels at Charleston International. The number of ticket holders is expected to rise during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, McMahon said.