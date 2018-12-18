Though South Carolina travelers may have to brace themselves for busy roads this holiday, they will find some relief at the pump. Gas prices in the Palmetto State are the lowest they have been all year.
On Tuesday, gas prices in South Carolina were averaging around $2 per gallon, the lowest since August of last year and about 60 cents less than this year's highest average, according to the fuel price tracking site Gas Buddy.
On Monday, Charleston County posted one of the highest average prices in the state at about $2.22. Of the neighboring counties, drivers in Dorchester are paying the least, about $1.94 per gallon.
The average gas price in the U.S. — $2.37 per gallon as of Tuesday — is also the lowest December average since 2016. South Carolina's gas prices are among the lowest in the U.S., but prices are dropping in all 50 states.
"Oil prices have buckled under pressure, at least somewhat related to economic concerns, with the national average now under year-ago levels," Patrick DeHaan, an analyst at Gas Buddy.
Since October, the U.S. price of oil has gone down by about a third and dipped below $50 a barrel Tuesday.
DeHaan also predicted prices at the pump will drop again by a couple cents by Christmas Day, so more stations in South Carolina may be posting prices below the $2 mark in the next week.
The dip in gas prices may be one reason why holiday travelers are expected to turn out in record numbers, said Tiffany Wright, a spokesperson for Charlotte-based AAA Carolinas.
Almost a third of the state is expected to travel during the year-end holiday season, according to AAA Carolinas. The vast majority, about 1.35 million of 1.5 million total travelers, will drive to their destination. About 90,000 people will travel by air during the 10-day travel period, which starts Saturday and extends through New Year's Day.
Nationally, holiday travel is expected to hit peak volume. An estimated 112.5 million Americans will be traveling, a 4.4 percent increase compared to last year and the highest number since AAA has been tracking holiday travel.
Drivers are cautioned to map their routes in advance, drive with caution and eliminate distractions in their vehicles. More cars on the road typically means a higher chance for collisions. Over last year's Christmas holiday weekend, there were 886 collisions in the state, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.
As part of the state's "Sober or Slammer" campaign, increased checkpoints and additional staff have been out on South Carolina roadways since Friday to monitor for drunk and unsafe driving over the holidays.