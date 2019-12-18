More holiday travelers are expected on the roads and in the skies this December than last year, breaking records both in the Carolinas and nationwide.

About 4.9 million Carolinians, including 1.6 million people in South Carolina, are expected to travel between Sunday, Dec. 22 and New Year's Day, according to AAA Carolinas. That's a nearly 4 percent increase compared to 2018.

People traveling by car in the Palmetto State will make up about 88 percent of those travelers. Another 94,000 South Carolinians are expected to board flights to their holiday destinations, an increase of close to five percent over last year.

A similar increase was observed over Thanksgiving, when air travel had the most growth at 4.6 percent.

Nationwide, AAA predicts about 115.6 million Americans will travel over the holidays this month. That's the highest prediction the roadside service provider has made since it started tracking holiday travel in 2000, and this is the eighth consecutive year that holiday travel figures have exceeded previous records.

Travel for Christmas, New Year's and other late-December celebrations tends to generate less traffic than Thanksgiving, since the popular travel period, per AAA's measures, is spread over 11 days compared to Thanksgiving's five.

INRIX, a global transportation analytics company that contributes to AAA's holiday reports, predicted the worst traffic delays will be on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 26 in major U.S. cities, but most delays will be minor.

The S.C. Department of Transportation doesn't allow lane closures on interstate highways for non-emergency highway work over the holiday travel period. Those limits start this Friday at 6 a.m. and extend through 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3.

Drivers heading to the Southeast hubs of Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville and Raleigh may want to keep an eye out for aggressive driving. A new study from the fuel price tracking site GasBuddy ranked those cities in its top 10 for the most instances of aggressive driving over the holidays.

The analysis only included the 50 most populous metros in the U.S., so no South Carolina cities were studied.

People traveling by car will be paying more at the pump this Christmas. In South Carolina, prices are averaging around $2.27 per gallon. That's about a quarter more than prices at the same time last year.

Gas prices were at their lowest for the year in mid-December 2018, about $2 a gallon.

While gas prices are up, airfares from South Carolina's major airports were down this Christmas compared to last. Charleston International had the lowest average prices for roundtrip domestic airfares, according to an analysis by the flight booking site Hopper.

Average airfares from Charleston were about $313 this year, Hopper found, about a 10 percent drop compared to last year. Greenville had the second-lowest fares, averaging at $316, followed by $325 out of both Myrtle Beach and Columbia.

Most Americans booked their flights between Saturday, Dec. 21 and Monday, Dec. 23, AAA found, with Sunday expected to be the busiest day for air travel. The best day to fly, both for prices and minimal crowds, is Christmas Eve.

Construction on Charleston International's new five-tier parking deck is still underway, cutting into some of the airport's most convenient parking spaces. An overflow holiday parking lot has been open since Thanksgiving.

Shuttles are available to transport passengers from the remote lot to the terminal.

Due to parking and lines, passengers are advised to get to the terminal for holiday flights earlier than they might usually arrive, about 90 minutes to two hours before a flight's scheduled departure.

Last year, about 233,000 people came through Charleston's terminal in the days before and after the Christmas and New Year's holidays, and there were nearly 36,000 passengers during the full month of December.

So far in 2019, the airport has seen an uptick in passenger counts every month. In a notice to holiday travelers, Charleston County Aviation Authority CEO Paul Campbell said they expect December traffic to follow that pattern.