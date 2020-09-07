Holiday film to be shot in SC and NC has a ship-shape title

A holiday film that Hallmark Channel will be shooting on and around the USS Yorktown aircraft carrier at Patriots Point this fall now has a title.
And it's a fitting one at that.
According to a North Carolina TV news report last week, the made-for-TV movie will be called "USS Christmas." The City of Wilmington, where preliminary production is scheduled to begin in the Cape Fear area on Tuesday, announced the name.
Actor Trevor Donovan, who played Teddy Montgomery on "90210" and has appeared in about seven Hallmark films, previously announced on social media that he and Jen Lilley will have lead roles. Lilley also is a Hallmark cast veteran.
The locally shot film will air during the cable channel's "Countdown to Christmas," which starts Oct. 23. The plot remains under wraps, but it's sure to have a military theme and a happy if not sappy ending.
Airport honoree
The state's busiest airport now includes a formal nod of gratitude and remembrance to one of the state longest-serving and influential politicians.
The main passenger terminal at Charleston International is now named after the late U.S. Sen. Ernest F. "Fritz" Hollings, D-S.C., whose name was incorporated into the structure recently without much fanfare.
Hollings died in April 2019 at age 97. That same month the Charleston County Aviation Authority voted to name the recently renovated building after the longtime Capitol Hill lawmaker and Isle of Palms resident, who also served as a state representative, lieutenant governor and governor.
More for Marriott
A downtown hotel is sticking with the only management team it's ever known.
The company that owns the 166-room Renaissance Charleston Historic District told investors last week that it is replacing a terminated contract with lodging giant Marriott International with a new 15-year franchise deal.
The updated management agreement takes effect Sept. 22 and provides Washington, D.C.–based Marriott with a 5 percent cut of the room revenue, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The previous contract, which was to expire at the end of 2021, paid 3.5 percent and came with a 20 percent incentive for exceeding certain financial thresholds.
The Renaissance is at 68 Wentworth St., the site of a former bus terminal. Marriott was involved in the original development with an Atlanta firm and has managed the property since its opening.
The current owner is DiamondRock Hospitality Co., a publicly traded real estate investment company based in Bethesda, Md. It bought the downtown hotel — its only holding in Charleston — a decade ago for $39 million and completed a sizable renovation in 2016.
Last year, the Renaissance posted an impressive 84.2 percent occupancy rate with an average daily room rate of nearly $264, according to DiamondRock’s 2019 annual report.
Sunny forecast
Dominion Energy is looking to harness the power of the sun in a rural area of South Carolina.
The Virginia-based utility, which bought S.C. Electric & Gas in early 2019, said it has recently acquired four solar arrays in Barnwell, Bamberg and Hampton counties.
It purchased the panels from Southern Current, a developer based in Charleston. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The newly acquired rural arrays are in Denmark, Blackville and Yemassee and are expected to producing electricity by the end of the year. Combined they can generate about 23 megawatts, or enough to power nearly 4,000 homes. Work recently began on the Bamberg County project.
Dominion officials said the acquisitions are part of a push to expand the number of sun-fueled power projects it owns in South Carolina. To wit, the company also plans to buy the 12-megawatt Trask East solar farm in Beaufort County this month, also from Southern Current.
Dominion supplies electricity to roughly 734,000 residential and business accounts around Columbia, Charleston, Orangeburg and Beaufort.
Opportunity seized
A California firm has joined the financial backers of a Charleston “Opportunity Zone” development that's employing not one but two towering construction cranes.
In announcing its involvement in a different tax-friendly real estate deal last week, RevOz Capital alluded to the fact that it also recently closed on the financing for an unspecified Charleston project.
On its website, the Newport Beach-based company shows the 380-unit Morrison Yards apartment complex as one of its featured projects. The financial terms of its involvement were not disclosed.
Spearheaded by Woodfield Development and Argosy Real Estate Partners, the six- and 10-story Morrison Yards is going up near the entrance to the State Ports Authority’s Columbus Street Terminal. It will include about 24,000 square feet of retail space and will cost about $155 million to build out.
An affiliate of Woodfield bought the nearly 6-acre parcel at 838 Morrison Drive in early January for $15.25 million. The site had been part of 9 acres that the ports authority owned for years. The maritime agency sold the property for $9.1 million in 2018 to Mount Pleasant-based Origin Development Partners, which has plans for an office building on the rest of the land.
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of Charleston was one of the architects of the federal Opportunity Zone program, which was passed in late 2017. It provides developers with tax breaks and other incentives to invest in designated economically distressed areas.