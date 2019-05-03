The Carroll Building, a historic downtown structure and the former home of the now-closed Art Institute of Charleston, is up for sale.
The property, which is steps away from the waterfront and City Market at the corner of North Market and East Bay streets, sits within the city's accommodations overlay, meaning it's positioned well for potential hotel development.
The property is listed for $22.25 million by the commercial real estate group Avision Young. The online listing notes the building's location in the hotel overlay, its proximity to downtown attractions and the Charleston area's 7 million-plus annual visitor count.
Materials also reference the site's location relative to the future International African American Museum, which will be built next to the Charleston Maritime Center, and the Waterfront Hotel on Concord Street that's being planned by Los Angeles-based developer Lowe.
The 53,600-square-foot property used to house the Art Institute of Charleston, a for-profit institution which first opened there in April 2007. Students were told last July that the school would be closing for good by the end of the year.
Items left behind by the school — which range from kitchen appliances to fashion mannequins to classroom tables and desks — are still up for auction online.
According to the listing, the oldest part of the structure was built in the early 1900s by Thomas W. Carroll who had established a fish business at the site. Office space was added to the property in the mid-1980s, after the family business had closed.
A new restaurant, Hooked Seafood, opened earlier this year in the building's corner storefront. The spot was previously occupied by another seafood joint, the Noisy Oyster.