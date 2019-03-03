When a Charleston zoning board approved plans for a new downtown hotel last month, some members had reservations. But there was nothing in the city's rulebook to warrant a denial, they said.
Now, a local foundation is questioning the decision, saying that a proposed ordinance — which would put more limits on downtown hotel development — should have been considered in their decision.
Their argument, however, may not be applicable.
Historic Charleston Foundation announced last week that it will ask the Board of Zoning Appeals to reconsider its approval of a 252-room hotel proposed for a lot at Meeting and Woolfe streets.
The lot was originally purchased by the city in 2005 and resold to the Charleston School of Law at about a 25 percent discount. The site was meant to be used as a new location for the for-profit school. Instead, it was put up for sale in the fall at an asking price of $12.5 million.
The school has said that it will use proceeds from the sale to build at a different site on the peninsula.
The proposed lodging would include a ballroom and a restaurant, putting it in the "full-service" category and allowing it to exceed the 50-room cap in that section of the city's accommodations overlay.
The ordinance the foundation referred to was a proposed change to the city's accommodations overlay that came before Charleston City Council last Aug. 21. Among other measures, it calls for the prohibition of an "overconcentration" of hotels in that part of town, known as the "A-1 section."
According to minutes from that meeting, city planning director Jacob Lindsey explains that the proposed change "empowers the Board of Zoning Appeals with special tools that would help to maintain the balance of uses."
Instead of granting the ordinance a first reading, Council voted to defer the proposed change, and it hasn't come before the body for a vote since then.
Historic Charleston is arguing that this change falls under what's called a "pending ordinance doctrine." That refers to a voting body's ability to deny an application if it violates an ordinance that hasn't yet been finalized.
However, the pending ordinance doctrine only applies to ordinances that have been granted a first reading, Lindsey said, and Council has not granted a first reading to the ordinance in question.
For that reason, he said, it does not appear that the foundation's argument would apply.
The idea of a "pending ordinance doctrine" impacting this application was first brought to the zoning board's attention by the Charleston Preservation Society before the Feb. 19 vote.
At that meeting, zoning administrator Lee Batchelder told board members that he did not think there was a pending ordinance that would affect their vote.
'Green Book' buzz
The Green Book of South Carolina, a web and app-based collection of several hundred sites important to African-American history, saw an uptick in interest during Black History Month.
The website normally receives about 50 to 75 daily views , said Jannie Harriot, vice chairperson of the S.C. African American Heritage Commission, which compiled the guide.
During February, the views went up to about 100 to 175 per day, making it one of the site's highest-performing months since it launched in April 2017.
The app is named after the "Negro Motorist Green Book," an annual guidebook of hotels, restaurants and other businesses created for African-American travelers from 1936 through 1966, during the era of segregation and Jim Crow laws.
It was produced by Victor Hugo Green, a New York City postal worker. His connections with other postal workers around the U.S. helped him build the cross-country guide in a pre-internet era when even long-distance calling wasn't practical.
The Green Book was featured in the 2018 movie of the same name which follows African American pianist Don Shirley and his white driver, Tony Lip, as Shirley makes a road trip tour through the South. The movie took best picture honors at the Feb. 24 Academy Awards.
"The Green Book: Guide to Freedom," a documentary which first aired last week on the Smithsonian Channel, recounts the actual history of the guide and features stories and remembrances from people who used it.
Harriot said they aren't sure if the films have helped boost interest in the statewide guide — there was a spike in views, she said, on the night the documentary aired — but the school and community programs they hosted throughout the month likely increased views, too, she said.
Staffing sale
A Charleston staffing company that targets the food-and-beverage industry has been acquired by a larger Atlanta-based firm that's in the same business.
Bailey Bolen, who founded FoodStaff in 1988 and is CEO, found a buyer in Hospitality Staffing Solutions.
Bolen will stay with the company during the transition, and all current and temporary FoodStaff employees will be retained, according to a statement announcing the sale. The brand name will also stay.
FoodStaff has six other offices, including outposts in Atlanta, Nashville and Washington, D.C. The company works with clients like Marriott International and SAGE Dining.
Hospitality Staffing Solutions provides staff, ranging from housekeeping to food-and-beverage workers, to upwards of 800 properties every week. Its operations are spread throughout 34 states and Puerto Rico.