The Historic Charleston Foundation is taking a city zoning board decision to court, continuing a now months-long debate over whether a 252-room lodging should be allowed on an already hotel-heavy part of the peninsula.
Owned by the Charleston School of Law and initially intended to be a permanent home for the school, the property at 431 Meeting Street has become a focal point of local officials' debate about downtown hotel development.
Mayor John Tecklenburg has pointed to the project several times as a call to action to address hotel growth. Historic Charleston already challenged the approval, unsuccessfully, at a Board of Zoning Appeals meeting last month. Board members voted down the appeal, 4-to-1.
In a new appeal filed with the Circuit Court Friday, Historic Charleston asked the court to review the zoning board's findings and to direct the board to hold another hearing of its original appeal.
The filing focuses on what’s called the “pending ordinance doctrine," which allows a voting body to deny an application if it violates a new rule that’s in the process of being adopted.
Proposed changes to the city's accommodations rules — which would, if adopted, impact the approval of projects like the one planned for 431 Meeting Street — were brought to City Council last August. It was deferred then, and another version of the proposal was deferred by Council last month.
But, with changes to the city's hotel rules still under consideration by Council, Historic Charleston president Winslow Hastie said the zoning board should have taken that into account before approving such a large hotel development.
In an email update sent out Friday by Historic Charleston, Hastie called the approval "premature."
He also argued in the message that the board "didn't fully consider the range of impacts that another large-scale hotel would have" in the area.
Hastie is also a member of Charleston's newly-formed hotel task force, which Tecklenbug assembled last week with a goal of bringing new recommendations to City Council by its May 28 meeting.
At the group's first session last Friday, Hastie voiced Historic Charleston's concern over large hotel projects like the one approved for 431 Meeting.
As the ordinance is written now, hotels in a certain section of the upper King Street corridor can be permitted to build an unlimited number of rooms, if the hotel qualifies as "full service."
The chair of the Board of Zoning Appeals, Leonard Krawcheck, also participated in the first meeting of the task force, acting in an advisory capacity. Krawcheck explained the board's role in reviewing hotels and shared some of the concerns he and other board members have about the body becoming a "rubber stamp" for downtown hotel projects.
Hotels are one of many types of applications which the seven-member zoning appeals board reviews, but, at the group's bi-monthly meetings, requests to build hotels are often in the lineup.
Most recently, the board approved a 115-unit lodging near Charleston's City Market. This week, the board's agenda includes a 50-unit hotel request on King Street and two applications related to short-term rentals.
The Meeting Street lot's likely future as a hotel — and its listed selling price — also prompted debate among City Council members last month.
Council voted to end its long-held agreement with the School of Law for the property, with some arguing that the deal wasn't fair to the city. The agreement will expire in July, meaning the School of Law will need to pay back the $865,000 the city charged them for the lot in 2005.
A developer out of Charlotte has a contract pending to buy the parcel for $12.5 million and develop it as a hotel. According to the agreement, the city will get 25 percent of the profits from the sale, and the school will keep the rest.
Law school president Ed Bell said the funds from the sale will be used to buy another downtown lot where the school can build a new facility.