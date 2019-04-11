The upcoming U.S. Women’s Open has prompted Charleston County to close a nearby visitor attraction for seven days around the international golf event.
McLeod Plantation Historic Site won't open to the public from May 27 to June 3 because sections of the James Island property will be needed to "support operational aspects" of the tournament, including the welcome center and two parking areas.
"All measures have been put in place to protect the historic buildings, landscape and cultural resources at McLeod," according to Charleston County Parks.
The LPGA is holding the U.S. Women’s Open at the nearby Country Club of Charleston this year for the first time.
David Bennett, executive director of county parks department, said the agency "is pleased to support the U.S. Women’s Open and the economic impact and international spotlight it shines on the Lowcountry.”
McLeod Plantation Historic Site will reopen to visitors and resume its normal schedule on June 4.