People have talked about restoring Trinity Episcopal Church, a historic Gothic Revival sanctuary in the small South Carolina town of Abbeville, for years.

But the sheer magnitude of the project, given the church's age and the lengthy list of repairs needed — the structure predates the Civil War and has more than a century-and-a-half of wear to prove it — has delayed its restoration for just as long.

Finally this month, evidence that progress is happening appeared: a crane.

The machinery's arrival at the church site, which is aptly situated where Trinity and Church streets meet, marks the beginning of the first phase of repairs.

That will include re-roofing the sanctuary and installing a new internal gutter system to prevent water damage, said Mike Bedenbaugh, the executive director of Preservation South Carolina, a nonprofit group that works to protect historic buildings around the state.

About a year ago, Preservation South Carolina signed on to spearhead the restoration of the at-risk structure, which has been closed to its congregation since 2017 due to the instability of its 125-foot steeple. The church was on the organization's 2018 list of historic "places at risk."

Stabilizing that steeple will be a critical piece of the about five-year, $3 million project. Other work will include repairs to the paint, pews and windows.

They also hope to restore the exterior of the church, which would include peeling off layers of pink Portland cement that cover the church's original tinted stucco.

Recently, Preservation South Carolina's restoration effort got a major boost: a $250,000 grant from the National Fund for Sacred Places. Trinity was one of only 10 churches in the country to receive one.

Other recipients include a Buddhist temple in Hawaii, a church in Wyoming that was founded near the tryout location for Buffalo Bill Cody’s Wild West Troupe, and a 1926 Spanish Colonial Revival sanctuary in New Orleans that has the distinction of being the only Baptist church in Louisiana led by a female pastor.

The National Fund began in 2016 with a nearly $14 million pledge from the Lilly Endowment, the same entity that gave Charleston's now-rising International African American Museum its largest single donation.

To date, the fund has given out about $4.7 million in capital grants. The amount of funds going toward Trinity's restoration represents the largest amount the National Fund gives out to individual churches.

The grant requires that recipients raise double the funds that they're given. Bedenbaugh said they hope to raise their half-million share in the next year.

To kick off that fundraising effort, the organization is hosting a benefit concert Dec. 7 at the Abbeville Opera House, a historic turn-of-the-century venue in the town's main square. The Upstate Men's Choir wrote an original piece for the occasion, "Christ is the Foundation."

Though Trinity is about 200 miles away from Charleston, the sanctuary has many connections to the Holy City. Among them are the church's founder, Charlestonian Thomas Parker, and its architect, George E. Walker of Charleston.

Walker was an apprentice of Edward Brickell White who designed several iconic Charleston buildings, like the U.S. Customs House and the French Huguenot Church.

And now, Meadors Inc., a Charleston-based contractor with a focus on historic preservation, is managing the restoration project.

Trinity's cornerstone was laid in 1859 and the church was consecrated in November of the following year, meaning it marked its 159th anniversary this month. An 1860 article that marked its opening declared it to be “one of the handsomest edifices in the upper country.”

The "big pink church," as some people call it, is a landmark for Abbeville, which has a population of about 5,000. Bedenbaugh has said it equates to "their Eiffel Tower and Mona Lisa, combined."