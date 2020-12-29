High school teacher alleges Netflix ripped off his work for 'Outer Banks' series

A high school English teacher is suing Netflix, alleged the popular streaming service stole the plot from his self-published novel about pirate treasure for its "Outer Banks" series that was filmed in Charleston.

Kevin Wooten, the Hamptonville, N.C., author of "Pennywise: The Hunt for Blackbeard's Treasure!," said in court documents that the steaming service's show about teenagers looking for hidden treasure was lifted from the pages of his book. He's claiming copyright infringement and seeking unspecified actual and punitive financial damages in the case filed in federal court in Georgia.

Wooten, who is requesting a jury trial, also wants ongoing royalties from the series and a credit at the end of each episode attributing the story to him.

Netflix has not responded to the lawsuit and a spokesman did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Wooten alleges the creators of "Outer Banks," who are also named as defendants, must have learned about his book because it is sold in Wilmington, N.C., where one of them live.

In an interview with Wilmington's Star-News Online, series co-creator Jonas Pate said the idea for the show "was kind of like putting a childhood spin on the coast and watching a ton of movies, reading a ton of books and just putting it all together."

In his complaint, Wooten pointed to a number of similarities between his book and the Netflix series. Both take place in the Outer Banks of North Carolina and involve the same four types of characters — two with absent parents, a studious boy who throws away his chance at academia and a fourth who is fiercely protective of the group. In both the book and show, the protagonists discover similar objects at the bottom of the ocean, leading them to find more clues and, eventually the treasure, which is ultimately stolen by antagonists including a rich benefactor and a corrupt law enforcement official.

"Indeed, the overwhelming similarities ... prove the defendants had access to the novel because the series is strikingly similar to Mr. Wooten's original and creative choice of words, facts, subject matter, structure and core creative expression," the lawsuit states.

Marcy Sperry, founder of Atlanta intellectual property law firm Vivid IP, which represents Wooten, said he is a fan of the Netflix series.

"It is, after all, an enthralling adaptation of the characters, plot, and events set forth in his novel, 'Pennywise: The Hunt for Blackbeard's Treasure!'," Sperry said in a statement. "As a creative writing instructor for young adults, Mr. Wooten teaches his students every day about the importance of keeping their writings original and protecting them, so it’s natural that he would assert his copyrights to his novel once he discovered the infringement."

Netflix has announced that a second season of "Outer Banks" will be produced, and the lawsuit stated that "will continue infringing on Mr. Wooten's copyrights in the novel."

Sperry said Wooten "has contacted the creators of 'Outer Banks' about hopefully reaching an amicable resolution and looks forward to the release of season two."

"Outer Banks" was the most popular series on Netflix following its debut on April 15 and it received a People's Choice award for "most binge-worthy show." Netflix chose to film the series in the Charleston area instead of in North Carolina because of the Tar Heel State's anti-LGBTQ legislation passed in 2016.

Wooten says he has sold hundreds of copies of his book, both in digital and paperback formats, in shops and through online retailers like Amazon.

Among the Lowcountry locations used in filming the Netflix series were Shem Creek and the Old Village in Mount Pleasant, parts of James Island and Johns Island, McClellanville, Kiawah Island, Charleston Harbor and the Morris Island Lighthouse.

The film crew, consisting of mostly Wilmington- and Charleston-based workers, also traveled to Beaufort and shot night beach scenes at Hunting Island.