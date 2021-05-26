High-profile Charleston building won't become a hotel under deal with preservation group

A large commercial property in the heart of Charleston's tourism district cannot be developed as a hotel under a legal settlement between the owner and a local historic preservation group.

The Carroll Building at East Bay and North Market streets was put up for sale in 2019, and, not long after, the city received a request for a 50-room hotel at the site.

Historic Charleston Foundation, which has held a conservation easement on the property since 1984, was opposed to the idea of using the building as a tourist lodging, citing the high concentration of guest rooms in the City Market area.

The nonprofit sued the owner, Carroll Building LLC, in late 2019, arguing that, under federal tax law, its easement gave it the right to reject the hotel request. The owner disagreed.

They recently reached a settlement and signed off on an amendment to Historic Charleston's easement that specifies how the site, which once housed the Art Institute of Charleston, can used in the future. Office, retail, restaurant and residential uses are OK, according to the document, which is dated April 30 and was filed this month with the Charleston County Register of Deeds.

But "in no event" can any part of the property be used as an inn, hotel, bed and breakfast or motel, according to the amendment. Also, the owner can't enter into lease agreements with a length of 29 or fewer consecutive days. No "form of transient occupancy" is allowed.

Winslow Hastie, president of Historic Charleston, said the settlement was important because it has "ramifications" for his group's easement program and it prevents a hotel from opening in an area that already has seen an "unprecedented proliferation" of tourist accommodations.

"This was a positive outcome for us," Hastie said.

An attorney who represented the building owner in the dispute could not be reached for comment.

The easement is somewhat unusual in that only part of the property is historic, but the terms of the legal document applies to the entire site, Hastie said, which could have caused some of the confusion.

A portion of the existing brick building was built in the early 1900s by Thomas W. Carroll, who ran a fish business and icehouse. It was expanded in the 1980s to include a contemporary office addition.

The Carroll Building easement is also one of Historic Charleston's earliest, Hastie said, so some of the language was vague and in need of updating. The settlement was an "opportunity to clarify the easement, so that, moving forward, there would be no confusion," he said.

Hastie said the now-resolved dispute sends a message that his organization takes its roughly 400 easement agreements seriously.

He added that the most profitable use for a piece of downtown Charleston real estate "is not necessarily what's best for the community."

Historic Charleston has been a vocal critic of the concentration of hotels that have cropped up on the peninsula. Hastie served on a task force that strengthened Charleston's accommodations ordinance by adding language designed to protect a mix of uses downtown.

City Council adopted the new guidelines in October 2019.

Many downtown hotels that were approved before that date are still in the planning stages or nearly completed. The 50-room Loutrel, for example, will open on State Street this year, steps away from the City Market.