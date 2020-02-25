High-end Cambria hotel planned in Columbia seeks exception over parking

COLUMBIA — A new high-end hotel is looking to find space in the Vista, but it needs help on a space issue: whether its plans have enough spaces for cars to park.

A four-story Cambria hotel has been proposed for 1000 Lady St. in Columbia. The hotel, the high-end brand from the Choice Hotels company, would bring additional 144 rooms to the downtown area.

The Vista and downtown continue to have high hotel demand, according to Fred Delk, CEO of the Columbia Development Corp.

Even with recent additions to the downtown market including a Holiday Inn in the central business district on Washington Street, both occupancy rates and room costs continue to be higher than normal in the downtown market, Delk said. Given these rates, developers continue to look for places to site another hotel.

And more hotels are coming to the Vista.

A 250-room AC Hotel from Marriott was announced last week at a new development on the old Kline Steel site near the S.C. State Museum and a 150-room Hotel Anthem from Hilton is going near the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Another hotel near the convention center, with up to 400 rooms, could be developed to help train University of South Carolina students.

The site proposed for the Cambria hotel currently is a parking lot. The hotel's design includes 38 spaces, considerably less than the 72 needed to provide one space per two hotel rooms, a more standard ratio.

The developers are going before Columbia's Board of Zoning Appeals on March 5 to get a variance for the parking amount. According to the application, many Cambria hotels have lower parking ratios, including several in cities such as Dallas and New Orleans that have zero parking spaces of their own.

In its application, the company also points out that there are numerous parking spaces and facilities within 600 feet of its location. In its proposal the company argues that it cannot comply with the parking requirements and also meet Vista rules that limit buildings to four stories and require adequate shade trees.

New spaces on Devine Street

The Devine Street corridor continues to add to its appeal for those looking for high-end clothing boutiques. Two stores with locations on the street have moved to new spots, adding more space.

LaRoque, which features one-of-a-kind fashions from local designer AnnaBelle LaRoque, on Thursday held a grand opening for its new, larger location at 2816 Devine St.

This week, the Mainstream Boutique has moved into the same block at 2804 Devine from further up the street. Both stores specialize in women's fashion clothing and accessories, giving the Devine Street corridor an even greater concentration of boutiques in just a couple of blocks of space.

Vegan rejuvenation

Popular vegan food truck A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen is set to hold a grand re-opening for its restaurant in on Wednesday.

The vegan eatery at 2338 Main St. has been closed for over a year as owner Folami Geter renovated the building. The new iteration will be a “fast cafe,” Geter said.

″(The store will have) the same great food, but an ambiance and a surrounding to match,” she said.

The restaurant has limited parking and will transition away from its former counter-and-table service model and toward counter-only. Geter hopes to offer online ordering as well.

M Grille is back

Michelle Wang plans to re-open her Vista restaurant M Grille in April.

She said that M Grille, which will be at 530 Lady St., will use concepts from her now closed M Fresh restaurant, with fresh squeezed juices and smoothies, vegetable-centric dishes and wraps.

Another of her restaurants, M Vista, is only blocks away from M Grille. The health-centric focus at the new space is intended to differentiate the two, she said.

M Grille will also offer a full drink menu and grilled entrees such as filet mignon or salmon.

Wang and her husband, Rui Cao, run five Columbia-area restaurants, which is substantially down from its onetime level of 10.

“We want to be consolidating. We want to have less locations, but a higher quality,” Wang said.

