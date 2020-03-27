Karen Moran has been bullied, cursed and threatened in the past week but, bottom line, she did the right thing.

She put people’s health ahead of her bottom line. And it could cost her plenty.

Moran is the owner of Sweet Lulu’s Bakery, Cocktail Caravan & Pedal Pub, and the vast majority of her business comes from catering weddings. And in Charleston — one of the top wedding destinations in the country — that means big business.

Now, you’d figure during a worldwide pandemic, with the governor and local officials ordering people to avoid large crowds (like weddings), Sweet Lulu’s business would be pretty lousy. But Moran has had the opposite problem.

She’s been attacked for actually following those orders.

Yes, some people continue to stubbornly ignore social distancing and, well, common sense. Recently Moran asked two wedding parties to reschedule their nuptials over these national health concerns … and it went about the way you might expect.

First, they tried to shame her. Then they yelled. And finally one wedding planner threatened to sue her.

All because she refused to violate an executive order and risk the health of her employees and wedding guests.

“I couldn’t live with myself if someone got sick because of me,” Moran says.

That is a completely reasonable position, but some people either don’t consider the coronavirus a real threat, don’t understand it or don’t care. One father of the bride cussed out Moran — “Called me every name under the sun,” she says — and another family argued that weddings were exempt.

Spoiler alert: They aren’t, at least not at public venues.

One of those weddings was eventually canceled by the state facility where it was supposed to be held, a good indicator of who was right. The other went on as planned at another local venue.

Moran supplied the cake she was contracted to bake, but didn’t provide bar service … citing the “act of God” clause in her contract. You figure if a pandemic of biblical proportions doesn’t qualify, nothing does.

Still, Moran and her business — as well as the cake, which someone left out in the heat too long — got bashed on social media. The sentiments were accompanied by photos showing dozens of wedding guests who were nowhere near 6 feet apart.

Everyone gets it, this pandemic is a huge inconvenience. Rescheduling a simple trip is difficult enough, much less the Herculean task of re-booking a wedding when you have to coordinate with planners, caterers, photographers and venues.

It stinks, but the alternative is gambling with people’s health.

This isn’t some “bridezilla” thing, either. Moran says that’s a myth, that less than 1 percent of her clients display such tendencies. The vast majority of her brides are kind, excited and simply happy to be getting married in Charleston.

So what’s the problem? Well, Moran fears people simply aren’t taking the coronavirus crisis seriously.

“They cancel in a heartbeat for a hurricane, even a tropical storm watch, every season,” she says.

Which means Gov. Henry McMaster probably needs to get Jim Cantore out here to disperse these crowds.

Moran says other vendors in Charleston are under the same pressure. Some venues are refusing to cancel or reschedule wedding parties and she is afraid a lot of people will end up sick. She also fears backlash from the marriage-industrial complex.

Moran sunk every dollar she had into Sweet Lulu’s more than five years ago and it’s not just a job, it’s her baby. And now, her nationally recognized baby is getting torched on social media and she could face a lawsuit.

“I’m afraid of getting sued, but I don’t want to get anyone sick,” Moran says.

So until this is over, she isn’t budging.

Good for her. If someone wants to come after Moran, they’d better be prepared to hear from local officials and law enforcement, all of whom say Moran did the right thing.

Even if no one else did.