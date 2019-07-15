Traffic will likely be a bear for most of the week, so plan your commute accordingly.

Charleston roads are expected to be jammed at least Tuesday through Thursday with gray, Mercedes, Amazon vans delivering all the junk we’ve ordered for Prime Day.

It could last all week, depending on how many people choose one- or two-day shipping.

These Amazon vans are all over town now, even on Sundays, with the drivers helpfully emailing you a photo of the package they’ve just left on your front porch.

Which isn’t at all creepy.

Now we’ve turned an online sale into a national holiday, as David Slade reports in The Post and Courier. And if you forget about it, your Alexa will remind you.

Which means some people have paid to install a salesperson in their homes.

But how can anyone resist a Keurig K-Mini single serve coffee maker for $49.99 (regular $79.98)? Or 30 percent off Lysol products? Or $11.99 Sony Blue Tooth speakers ... that may or may not be programmed to remind you about Christmas sales starting in September.

Local merchants are probably not too thrilled about this further erosion of the buy-local campaign. But many folks figure if Uber Eats is good enough for the family, why not have Amazon deliver the dog’s food, too?

Just remember, as Slade says, you really aren’t saving money on a flat-screen TV marked down by $300 if you didn’t need a TV in the first place.

Especially since everyone just watches TV on their phone or tablet these days.

The only good news is that having all these vans zipping around neighborhoods represent one trip to the store someone else didn’t have to make, adding another car to the road. And before long, Amazon will probably be dropping packages on our stoops with drones — so, ultimately, less traffic!

But the best thing about Prime Day is that it keeps everyone from talking about politics for at least a few minutes.