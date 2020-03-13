Dominion Energy took over SCE&G more than a year ago, but the utility is still fighting the state over a proposed “code of conduct.”

Yes, that is exactly as ridiculous as it sounds ... and completely unsurprising.

See, when the state blessed Dominion’s takeover of South Carolina Electric & Gas parent company SCANA in December 2018, the Public Service Commission added this caveat: “(A) Code of Conduct shall be developed to assure that the utility and its officers, employees and agents act to assure that they adhere to their duty to avoid the concealment, omission, misrepresentation, or nondisclosure of any material fact or information in any proceeding or filing.”

It’s understandable the state might have trust issues, seeing as how SCE&G for years HID INFORMATION that showed its V.C. Summer nuclear plant project was going down the toilet ... even while it continued to scam its customers. So the PSC ordered Dominion to work with the state Office of Regulatory Staff to develop a code. And the utility has resisted ever since.

Here’s why: State regulators added a few items to the code of conduct first adopted by SCE&G back in 1992. Those include a nondiscrimination clause, requirements for disclaimers in the utility’s marketing, provisions to share company information with customers — and a compliance officer to make sure Dominion actually does all that.

And, you know, doesn’t try to hide shady practices from the public or the state. Like SCE&G did.

At a hearing last month, Dominion attorney Chad Burgess warned that these provisions would cost consumers money and argued that SCE&G’s old code of conduct would suffice. It has worked since 1992, he said, and Dominion could work out any problems with regulators as they come up. Yes, he said this with a straight face. “In my time with the company, I cannot think of one instance in which Dominion Energy has run into trouble with the mandates of the 1992 order,” Burgess told the PSC. “The same people living under that order before the merger are the same people at the company today. But now, ORS wants to add new provisions because, from what the company can tell, opportunity has presented itself.”

Translation: Technically, “Dominion” hasn’t gotten in any trouble, and even though we are the “same people” who brought you V.C. Summer, you can trust us!

By the way, that “opportunity” was a $9 billion scandal, now the subject of a Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit. And which everyone suspects is a precursor to criminal indictments for some of those “same people.”

It seems like the ORS is just doing its job as consumer watchdogs since the folks at Dominion are the “same people” who have scammed us for years. And it appears they haven’t changed much.

For instance, one of Dominion’s proposed amendments to the code of conduct is adding the phrase “without waiving its rights to self-advocacy in supporting positions in regulatory proceedings.”

Which sounds a lot like “so we can withhold any information that makes us look bad.” You know, such as a report that shows a nuclear power plant project is imploding.

No one is talking much about this little scuffle because, after all, it’s really just lawyers for Dominion and state regulators arguing over legal language. Big deal, right? Well, no. Consider this: The code of conduct that ORS developed and asked Dominion to follow is the exact same code the company signed with North Carolina regulators.

“The question for this commission really is fairly simple,” said Jeff Nelson, chief legal counsel for the ORS. “Should the commission allow Dominion to provide a lower standard of conduct for its South Carolina customers than it does for its North Carolina customers?”

That’s a really good question, especially since the folks running Dominion are the “same people” who basically scammed 700,000 South Carolina residents out of more than $2 billion.

And the “same people” who expect us to keep paying for their mistakes until the year 2040.

It’s been nearly a month since the Public Service Commission heard this farce, but it has yet to rule. So here’s the real question: How many more times do these “same people” have to show the commission who they really are?