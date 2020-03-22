Nikki Haley was right to resign from Boeing’s board of directors last week.

But make no mistake, she did it for the wrong reason … politics, of course.

The resignation letter from South Carolina’s former governor turned up in a Boeing filing to stock market regulators, and cited her opposition to the company’s request for a $60 billion bailout from the federal government.

“While I know cash is tight, that is equally true for numerous other industries and for millions of small businesses,” Haley wrote. “I cannot support a move to lean on the federal government for a stimulus or bailout that prioritizes our company over others and relies on taxpayers to guarantee our financial position. I have long held strong convictions that this is not the role of government.”

No doubt principled conservatives, those that are left, will applaud her conviction. But Haley didn’t have a problem picking winners and losers as governor, when she brokered more than a half-dozen deals for Boeing to secure state and local incentives — subsidized by taxpayers to the tune of $120 million — after it opened a plant in North Charleston.

And perhaps she wasn’t wrong then. Boeing has been an unquestionable economic boon to South Carolina, and incentives are often the cost of doing business.

But Haley isn’t thinking about morals or hypocrisy right now, she’s doing electoral calculus. And she knows another round of corporate bailouts on the backs of taxpayers will go over about as well as Bernie Sanders in Mississippi.

Look at the numbers: Boeing says it needs $60 billion to protect millions of jobs around the country. Which, oddly enough, is exactly how much the company has spent in the past six or seven years on stock buybacks and dividends to shareholders.

All while paying an effective 8% tax rate.

What do the politicians say about people looking for a social safety net when they go broke? Oh, yeah — should’ve saved for a rainy day.

Of course, most folks live paycheck to paycheck and don’t have the luxury. But Boeing hasn’t been subsisting on McDonald’s.

In fact, the 2017 tax cut — which gave 60% of Americans a $1,000 break, and left many less-than-wealthy workers owing the government more money — saved Boeing $1.1 billion in the first year.

Even adjusting for the differences of a single household and a major conglomerate, that’s a pretty bad look.

Bailing out companies, which actually is socialism, won’t go over well with voters, many of whom have lost 30% of their retirement in the past two weeks thanks to the administration’s bungled response to a global pandemic.

After calling it a hoax for six weeks.

So Haley knows $1,200 checks won’t bribe voters enough to turn their heads while Washington does something profoundly unpopular. And she’ll bank that political capital for 2024.

Assuming, of course, the conspiracy theories are wrong and she doesn’t replace Vice President Mike Pence on the GOP ticket this year.

Haley has never been a big-ideas person, but her political radar is nearly infallible and she knows where this is headed. Bailouts will be unpopular. Airlines can declare bankruptcy and keep running, but we owe nothing to cruise lines that flag their vessels in other countries to skirt American laws and regulations.

And the fact that four senators (so far) have been accused of selling off millions in stocks because of advance warning of the pandemic, while downplaying its severity to aid President Donald Trump politically, has the potential to become a massive scandal that should lead to criminal investigations.

Haley perpetually has her finger in the wind, and no doubt her radar is telling her this: The outsize turnout in Democratic primaries isn’t about former Vice President Joe Biden as much as it’s about the current administration.

Most people are sick of this reality show lunacy, but her party will not be able to resist throwing scraps to regular citizens while they hand-deliver bags of money to the rich and corporations.

The GOP is going to fare about as well as Boeing’s 737 Max this year, and Haley has set a course for the right side of history ... and her eventual comeback.

So, sorry for the bad publicity, Boeing. But you’re just one more thing in Haley’s way, and South Carolina can tell you that’s a dangerous place to be.