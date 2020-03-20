One day after the coronavirus was declared a pandemic, March Madness was canceled, spring training baseball got shut out and Disney World announced it would close.

This social distancing was meant to separate people and stem the spread of the highly contagious virus. The United States had identified more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus. The national death toll stood at 41.

That same day — March 12, last Thursday — more than 2,400 people poured into Charleston and boarded the Carnival Sunshine for a four-day trip to the Bahamas. Which, as anyone who’s been on a cruise knows, is the exact opposite of social distancing.

It was careless, reckless and dangerous, but despite the pleas of local officials — including Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg — Carnival Cruise Line and the State Ports Authority refused to inconvenience customers … or curb their business. That is, until the next day, when the White House publicly shamed them. Then cruise lines announced they would shut down for a month.

It came too late for the Sunshine, where passengers were enjoying a “fun day” at sea. City officials and state Sen. Sandy Senn demanded those passengers be tested for coronavirus before they were allowed to disembark upon their return.

By Monday, when the ship landed, the number of identified coronavirus cases in the U.S. had blossomed to 4,500 and the death toll had more than doubled.

But state and federal health officials said testing wasn’t necessary and 2,441 people walked out of the terminal unfettered.

“I am not a disease expert, but a decision to dump 2,441 unscreened passengers into Charleston seems unwise given that they had all been on a boat together for four days and there is a ban on group gatherings of 50 or more,” Senn says.

Downtown resident Nancy Rees’ family saw the passengers and crew file into the streets, and thought it was ludicrous. Two weeks earlier, they’d been in Jamaica when a Carnival ship was turned away on the mere suspicion that one crew member was sick, as Rees told the SPA in a letter.

“How tragic that the government of Jamaica had 1,000% more care and concern for its citizens and its guests than the South Carolina Ports Authority does for the residents of Charleston,” Rees wrote. “Shame on you.”

A Carnival spokesman told Senn no one on the ship had exhibited flu-like symptoms and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended against testing.

The CDC says it continues to reevaluate how it approaches returning cruise ships, but “CDC’s guidance for seaport partners does not include screening for all arriving cruise passengers. The Carnival Sunshine did not have suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases on board. In accordance with the CDC Health Update regarding cruise travel, all returning cruise ship passengers are advised to stay home and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.”

True. The same thing happened when a cruise ship docked in Miami over the weekend, sparking similar local outrage.

It’s unclear whether those 2,441 people were told to self-quarantine, or warned not to pop into the City Market or local restaurants. Passengers interviewed by The Post and Courier said nothing about it.

Senn says this is insane as symptoms of the virus sometimes don’t show up for two weeks. One person can pass it to another before they even know they have it. But some folks — probably after listening to six weeks of White House claims that this was nothing to worry about — figured it was just fine to pack themselves into on-board nightclubs, casinos and hot tubs.

What could possibly go wrong?

Now, South Carolina couldn’t actually test all those passengers because the country is still egregiously behind on manufacturing tests. The state also couldn’t realistically keep them in the terminal long enough to get back results even if they’d had tests.

But skipping all screening, including temperature checks, of people who spent four days aboard a floating petri dish? Cruise ships can be health hazards on a good week. When public officials have to dig to get this sort of information, somebody’s not being transparent enough. And if any of these passengers end up with coronavirus, a lot of people are going to have some explaining to do.

Of course, the real problem is the port and Carnival should have shut down the cruise business weeks ago. But on a day when even Disney was closing, they insisted on keeping that maritime commerce rolling.

And that’s really Mickey Mouse.