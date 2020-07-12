It's summertime, the weather is sticky, electricity use is jumping and the bills are high.

Lots of people are spending more time at home than ever due to coronavirus — I wrote this column in my home office/guest bedroom — and more time at home can put more demand on air conditioning systems and increase power consumption.

Figuring out how to consume less power is a slam-dunk money saver, because the savings continue month after month, year after year. Luckily, people don't have to figure it out by themselves.

Believe it or not, electric companies want to help their customers figure out how to consume less of the product they sell, and it doesn't cost a thing to get their advice. In addition, utility companies offer rebates for a number of energy-saving upgrades, such as new appliances and smart thermostats.

One thing the coronavirus pandemic has changed is that the in-person home energy consultations that electric companies offer have gone virtual. While there are some obvious downsides to not having a professional do an in-person inspection of things like attic insulation, the good news is that virtual home energy consultations are something that people can do safely and conveniently while social distancing.

Dominion recently started offering those virtual home energy checkups. They don't cost anything except a half-hour to an hour of your time, and can save money, and they come with five free light bulbs.

So, instead of having a professional look at a homeowner's insulation, cooling system and the caulk around windows in person, customers can talk with them on the phone or video chat on a smartphone, laptop or tablet.

To get one, call Dominion at 877-510-7234 or sign up online at sceg.com/for-my-home/save-energy-money/home-energy-check-up.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative customers should call 800-327-9615 or sign up online at berkeleyelectric.coop/form/request-an-energy-audit.

What customers get is free insights about their energy use and home-specific advice about reducing power consumption, which reduces power bills. That's particularly helpful as we approach the peak air-conditioning season in South Carolina.

The weather's already become, as my Charleston grandfather used to say, beastly.

Officials at Dominion and Berkeley Electric told me they've been able to identify customer-specific problems virtually, including systems that are mistakenly running the air conditioning and the backup electric heating at the same time. Ouch!

In addition to helpful insights and suggestions, a chat with the utility company can also help customers learn about rebate offers for upgrading to more efficient appliances or thermostats.

For example, people who replace an old refrigerator with an efficient one, or get rid of a secondary "garage" fridge, can get $50 from Dominion for doing so. Unfortunately, due to coronavirus, their employees won't come in a home to remove the old one like they previously did — it will need to be put outside for them to pick up.

Berkeley Electric offers an on-bill financing program for energy upgrades, allowing customers to finance certain improvements by adding the financing cost to their electric bills, which should be offset by the savings that result from the improvements.