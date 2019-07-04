DirecTV subscribers who tried to tune into NBC's "Today" show on Independence Day found themselves in the middle of a contract stalemate.
WCBD-TV was blacked out Thursday amid a dispute over how much the satellite service pays the Mount Pleasant station owner for carrying network shows. The local CW station also is affected.
DirecTV is owned by AT&T. WCBD's parent is Nexstar Media Group, a Texas-based broadcasting giant.
DirecTV said in a statement that it offered more money to keep using the network programming under a new contract.
"Nexstar simply said no and elected to remove them instead," it said.
The negotiations center on what are known in the TV industry as retransmission fees.
DirecTV said Nexstar "is demanding the largest increase AT&T has ever seen proposed by any content provider" even though NBC broadcast network programming has lost about half its primetime audience since 2014.
Nexstar and WCBD had no statements posted on their websites about the impasse Thursday, and no one was immediately available for comment at the Mount Pleasant station or its parent company.
"These types of dispute are often resolved quickly, and we hope that will be the case here as well," DirecTV said.
The last time a local network affiliate went dark on a pay TV service was in March 2017, when the parent of WCSC-TV and AT&T U-Verse were unable to come to an agreement before the deadline. That blackout went on for nearly 10 days.
DirecTV noted that its customers can watch NBC and CW the old-fashioned way, over the air with an antenna.