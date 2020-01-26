The Internal Revenue Service will start accepting individual tax returns Monday, so it's time once again to get those returns prepared. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to get free tax preparation software or even in-person assistance.

Tax software is a must-have, for keeping up with the ever-changing rules and regulations. Younger taxpayers may know of no other way, but older readers will remember going to the Post Office to pick up tax forms and instruction manuals.

The best thing about tax software is that you don't have to call the IRS with questions — or, more accurately, try to call. A recent Office of Taxpayer Advocate report found that the underfunded agency didn't pick up the phone more than 7 out of 10 times when taxpayers called.

The good news is, if you don't earn too much and your finances are relatively straightforward — you don't own a business or operate as an independent contractor, for example — filing a federal return could be free and relatively easy. The hardest part might be choosing between the free assistance options.

Here are some options for getting free software and in-person help in South Carolina:

SC Thrive — If your adjusted gross income is less than $65,000 — $95,000 if married filing jointly — you can file free state and federal returns through nonprofit SC Thrive, which partners with Trident United Way. Last year about 9,000 residents did so, but most state residents would meet the income limit for free assistance.

There will be online filing options at scthrive.org/filetaxes but there's also in-person assistance available locally. Call 800-726-8774 or email contact@scthrive.org.

Local tax clinics scheduled this week in the Charleston area include:

Monday, 5-7 p.m., Berkeley Resource Connection Center, 325 E. Main St., Moncks Corner.

Thursday, 1-5 p.m., James Island Outreach, 1872-C Camp Road, Charleston.

Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cane Bay Library, 1655 Cane Bay Blvd., Suite A, Summerville.

Friday, noon to 3 p.m. at West Ashley Library, 45 Windermere Blvd. Charleston.

Tip: When seeking in-person assistance, make sure to bring the information and documents you will need to file a return.

Free File — The longstanding partnership between the IRS and for-profit tax preparation companies makes free federal tax-filing software available to taxpayers with adjusted gross income of $69,000 or less. That's online at irs.gov/freefile

Many providers offer free state income tax filing as well, for those who qualify for Free File. The IRS website has an online form to help find the right free offer.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs offer free, in-person tax preparation assistance with IRS-certified volunteers.

VITA and TCE locations can be found online at irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep/ or by calling 800-906-9887.

AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide program operates many of the TCE sites, which can be found at aarp.org, or call 888-227-7669, or email taxaide@aarp.org. It says free help is available for "for low-to moderate-income taxpayers — especially those 50 and older."

VITA is for people who generally make $56,000 or less, persons with disabilities, and limited English speaking taxpayers who need assistance.

is for people who generally make $56,000 or less, persons with disabilities, and limited English speaking taxpayers who need assistance. TCE, according to the IRS, "offers free tax help for all taxpayers, particularly those who are 60 years of age and older, specializing in questions about pensions and retirement-related issues unique to seniors."

Those with too much income for free software can access fill-in-the-blank tax forms for federal and South Carolina income taxes at no charge. But one caveat — this is important — is that South Carolina's fillable form does not support the tax lines needed to claim many refundable and nonrefundable tax credits.

I can't imagine why anyone would want to use South Carolina's flawed fillable forms and risk missing out on valuable tax credits for everything from motor fuel taxes to teacher classroom supplies to excess insurance premiums.