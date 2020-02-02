COLUMBIA — Two mattress makers with ties to China are opening in South Carolina — and more are likely to come, ushered in by lucrative tax breaks and state grants.

Findings from a U.S. International Trade Commission investigation accused dozens of Chinese manufacturers of cheating international trade rules, selling mattresses at prices below production costs, to make inroads into the U.S. market. As a result, the commission slapped companies with a large tariff hike in November. The added taxes make the mattresses produced in China too expensive to ship and sell in the U.S.

So one of those firms, MLILY, brought its production to Winnsboro, 30 miles north of Columbia. It's joined by an industry newcomer setting up shop near Gaffney, in the Upstate.

“Now made in the USA,” a banner proclaimed proudly as company and state leaders cut the ribbon on its $50 million plant.

By operating in South Carolina, companies can maintain or gain advantage selling to American consumers.

“We knew the tariffs and duties would make products from our China factory more expensive and less competitive in the U.S., so we were able to move that production out of China to our two other factories rather quickly,” James Ni, chief executive of MLILY's parent company Healthcare Co. Ltd., told trade magazine Furniture World in June.

The petition that launched the trade commission investigation was filed by U.S. mattress makers in 2018. Healthcare Co., along with the state Commerce Department, announced plans to retrofit a former Mack Truck facility in Winnsboro plant three months later, making it the first to set up shop stateside in anticipation of the anti-dumping fees.

With the recently enacted duties on Chinese-made mattresses, MLILY’s Palmetto State location will allow it to hold the line on mattress prices. They’ll be able to beat out other low-priced Chinese competitors — for the time being — as more of these firms are likely to bring their operations stateside.

The company shifted production to Serbia and Thailand as it worked to get the plant in Fairfield County operational. The South Carolina factory will make the vast majority of MLILY products sold in the U.S. The company’s six-million-square-foot factory in Jiangsu, China, the world’s largest memory foam production plant, will switch to producing for European and Asian markets.

Industry struggles

The U.S. mattress industry has had a tumultuous several years.

Over expansion as it bought up competitors sent retail giant Mattress Firm spiraling into bankruptcy in 2018. And emergence of U.S. bed-in-a-box companies shook up the market.

It was that same bed-in-a-box format, easily shipped overseas, that opened the door to the Chinese mattress makers.

In 2018, Chinese companies accused of selling mattresses at cut-throat prices shipped about 5 million mattresses to the U.S., according to USITC.

The average Chinese mattress imported to the U.S. in the first half of 2019 was priced at $153, compared to an average of $280 for similar mattresses made in the U.S., the USTIC investigation showed.

The bi-partisan commission voted unanimously to enact duties as high as 1,700 percent. Companies that cooperated received lesser penalties. Healthcare Co., which felt it was wrongly accused, was assessed the lowest at 38.56 percent, but was still put at a disadvantage CEO James Ni said.

Chinese mattress companies went from about 4 percent of the U.S. market to 13 percent in a matter of three years, 2016-2018, said Jerry Epperson, a Virginia-based investment banker specializing in the mattress industry for the firm Mann, Armistead & Epperson.

With the anti-dumping tariffs, Epperson said that market share has plummeted to .5 percent.

More to come

Online retailers like Amazon and Wayfair ushered these companies in and that relationship is likely to keep MLILY growing now that its here, Epperson said.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Production of foam mattresses is highly automated, which allows companies to put them out at a rapid clip compared to what Epperson calls the more technologically advanced, conventional made mattresses.

While MLILY was among the first to make moves, a couple of its competitors have opened facilities in Vietnam to bypass the duties.

"I'm sure we're see some of that as well but I think we're going to see more coming to the U.S.," Epperson said.

And states in the Southeast are likely destinations, he said. South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia are known to throw out large subsidies trying to undercut each other and lure in foreign manufacturers.

Epperson said companies like MLILY are smart, placing their facilities in towns in need of jobs.

At the time MLILY entered Winnsboro it was reeling from mass job losses caused by abandonment of the former SCANA nuclear power project. The company said it would bring 250 new positions to the job-hungry community.

Fairfield County rolled out a 30-year tax break, reducing the assessment rate from 10 percent to 6 percent, and the state awarded a $300,000 grant to assist with building renovations. The company has hired 75 people so far and is expected to be at full capacity by the end of the year, producing 60,000 mattresses a month, spokesman Daryl Simmons said.

Another company with Chinese ties, though new to the mattress industry, could also could cash in on the new-found advantage.

Palmetto Pedic, is a joint venture created in 2018 between Chinese mattress industry veterans and longtime Gaffney fabrics manufacturer, Home Fashions International. The company made an $8.5 million investment is expected to add 60 more jobs to the Gaffney plant.

The state approved a $250,000 grant to assist with building renovations.

Like MLILY, Palmetto Pedic will make all of its own components for memory foam, hybrid foam and coil mattresses, along with bed pillows and mattress toppers. President Jack Cobb said the line should be running in a couple months but declined to answer any other questions.