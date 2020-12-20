Hedge fund seeks changes at Charleston tech firm Benefitfocus

A Texas firm poured $80 million into one of South Carolina's biggest technology businesses earlier this year, giving it some sway to start putting its imprint on the company.

Last week, another investor arrived on the scene. It, too, appears to be bringing a hands-on approach with it.

Indaba Capital Management told regulators Tuesday that it recently shelled out $25.6 million to amass a 7.5 percent stake in Benefitfocus Inc. The flurry of purchases between Oct. 19 and Dec. 11 makes the California hedge fund the fourth-largest stockholder in the developer of cloud-based workplace benefits software, based on the most recent public disclosures.

In its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Indaba said it snapped up the 2.4 million shares "in the ordinary course of business" and that they "represented an attractive investment opportunity."

It also made clear it's not planning to sit by as a passive shareholder — no surprise from an outfit that takes its name from a Zulu phrase that translates into, "A meeting of minds."

Indaba founder and chief investment officer Derek Schrier, who worked with South Africa's anti-apartheid movement between Wall Street jobs in the 1990s, said he and his partners are looking "to bring about changes" at Benefitfocus to boost returns for themselves and other investors, according to the filing.

To that end, they "have engaged in, and expect to continue to engage in" talks with senior management and board members. They've also reached out to other shareholders, financiers, stock analysts and "potential strategic partners or competitors," in an effort to seek out "ways to narrow the gap" between the stock price and what they view as the company's unlocked value.

It's no secret that Benefitfocus hasn't turned a net profit since former backer Goldman Sachs took it public on the Nasdaq in September 2013 at $26.50 a share under the symbol BNFT. The cumulative losses since have topped $400 million over the past decade, partly because the early emphasis had been on building sales and market share.

The stock, which peaked at about $77 in early 2014, has suffered. It skidded below $7 after the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the U.S. economy in March, down from $21 at the start of the year. Shares were back up to around $14.50 Friday, giving the company a market value of $467 million.

As the stock gyrations illustrate, 2020 has been a year of upheaval at the Benefitfocus campus.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The coronavirus pandemic hasn't helped. In April, the company announced a $23 million cost-cutting plan that eliminated 250 jobs, or 16 percent of the payroll. It also warned of a $50 million to $60 million sales hit for the year from a falloff in subscription fees it collects from employers that access its software platform.

A high-level change followed after longtime Benefitfocus director Nathan Lapier and his Texas-based BuildGroup LLC injected $80 million into the business in June in exchange for another board seat and a special class of stock.

Within three months, CEO Ray August was out and replaced immediately by finance chief Steve Swad, who once ran the firm behind the Rosetta Stone language-learning software. The new boss told attendees at a investment conference last month that a top priority will be "driving profitability" and that he's "committed to 2021 being better than 2020, particularly as it relates to profitability."

Paul Meeks, a Daniel Island-based technology industry analyst and portfolio manager, said the shakeup that followed the "rescue capital" infusion from BuildGroup was necessary and overdue.

"You can see in that one fell swoop they really pushed for change and got it," he said last week.

Meeks said the cost reductions announced this spring will help Benefitfocus on the expense side, but to attract tech-stock investors the company also "needs to show top-line growth, regardless of economic conditions."

"Now, they need to grow revenue," he said. "That's to be determined."

It's unclear whether Indaba will assume the role of boardroom agitator or activist based on the scant information about its past interactions with management at other companies.

The San Francisco-based fund did not respond to a request for comment last week. On its website, Indaba said it seeks out investments "by conducting thorough, fundamental and bottom-up due diligence of the securities of companies we believe are experiencing a dislocation in value due to complex, misunderstood events and situations which can be researched and analyzed."

"I do like like that they seem to be opportunistic," Meeks said.

Indaba knew its way around the Benefitfocus balance sheet before its recent stock-buying binge. In addition to its new equity stake, the hedge fund controls $50.7 million of debt that the Daniel Island firm issued two years ago, giving it more than $76 million of skin in the game.

For its part, Benefitfocus appears amenable to what its new institutional shareholder might call a meeting of minds. In a statement, the company said it's aware of the Indaba stock purchases and is "committed to generating substantial value for our shareholders, and we are always open to constructive input and suggestions that may help us achieve this goal."