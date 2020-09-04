Hearing investigating claims that Boeing unlawfully fired SC workers is underway

A hearing investigating claims that Boeing South Carolina unlawfully fired workers because of their support for a union bid got underway this week.

The allegations were made by the International Association of Machinists, a union that's sought for years to represent employees at the planemaker's 787 plant in North Charleston.

About a dozen complaints filed by the IAM in 2018 were consolidated in a complaint issued by the National Labor Relations Board in April. A hearing date was set in June.

The union alleges that five employees at the North Charleston plant were fired because of their union support and that the company was disciplining workers who favored a union more than others.

Boeing refutes the claims and has maintained that the workers lost their jobs because they violated "well-publicized, longstanding and objectively reasonable safety and conduct policies."

"Disciplinary and termination decisions are never made lightly, and we do not tolerate retaliation against teammates for any reason," the company said in its statement. "Our company maintains a robust process ensuring employment decisions are handled in a fair and equitable manner."

Boeing has also said that it disagrees with the federal labor board's decision to take the case to a hearing.

But on Tuesday, the proceedings began, and they'll likely continue for weeks to come because of the complexity of the case, said Laura Ewan, an attorney with the IAM.

After settling some preliminary matters this week, the hearing was put on recess until Sept. 14 when testimonies will begin. The trial will likely unfold a few days at a time, Ewan said, spread over the next couple of months.

Ewan estimated a decision won't be handed down until early 2021, assuming the proceedings are wrapped up around November.

The hearing comes in the midst of a tumultuous time for Boeing. It's been a year of major layoffs — the aerospace giant's global workforce is being cut by more than 10 percent — and questions about the pandemic's long-term effects on the aerospace industry.

The global health crisis has affected the way the labor board will conduct its hearing of the IAM case: All proceedings will be handled remotely over Zoom.

Boeing filed an appeal with the NLRB on Aug. 10, raising concerns with the switch to a virtual format.

The company cited, for example, that a written application seeking a videoconference hearing had not been submitted. Boeing asked that the trial either be held in person with "well-recognized safety precautions" or briefly postponed.

The NLRB denied that request Monday. Board members wrote that the "ongoing COVID-19 pandemic establishes good cause based on compelling circumstances" for proceeding with the hearing on schedule and over Zoom.

Ewan said Friday she thinks the fact that the case has made it to a hearing is "proof that the process can work."

"We're very optimistic that it's going to play out on the side of justice for these workers," Ewan said.

Boeing said in its statement Friday that it is defending itself against what it describes as "meritless allegations."

Boeing South Carolina and the IAM have been at odds for years, ever since the union’s first attempt to represent workers at the North Charleston plant in 2015. That vote was canceled. Another bid by the IAM in 2017 did make it to a vote, but three-fourths of the workers who cast ballots voted against union representation.

Flight-line workers at the plant voted in favor of union representation in March 2018, but the NLRB later overturned the bid, citing the size of the proposed bargaining unit, 178 of about 7,000 total workers.

Boeing workers in Washington state have been unionized for decades.

Most recently, the IAM's Seattle-area chapter has raised alarms about job losses their members could experience if Boeing decides to shut down its 787 line in Everett, Wash. The company is currently studying whether it's feasible to consolidate the program into one production facility.

Many aviation analysts and industry watchers have predicted that if that happens, the Everett 787 line would close, and Charleston's would continue.