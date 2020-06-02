Hearing date set in case claiming Boeing violated workers' rights over union support

A federal labor board has set the date for a hearing addressing allegations that Boeing South Carolina unfairly disciplined and, in several instances, fired workers because they wanted to unionize.
Last week, a regional office of the National Labor Relations Board sent a notice that the trial date has been set for Sept. 1 at a to-be-determined location in or around North Charleston.
Allegations against the aerospace giant were made by the International Association of Machinists, a union that has tried to represent flight-line workers at Boeing's North Charleston plant, where the company makes its 787 Dreamliner jet.
The IAM alleges that Boeing wrongfully fired five employees because of their union support and disciplined workers who favored a union more than other employees.
Boeing has refuted all of the allegations, which the IAM originally filed in 2018.
About a dozen filings from the IAM about the claims were consolidated in a complaint published by the labor board in April. The complaint was issued about eight months after a regional director for the NLRB said the claims had merit, and it was the next step to move the case toward a hearing.
Boeing, which is in the midst of a tumultuous period of layoffs and financial loss because of COVID-19, said this week that it opposes the board's decision to hear the case.
“We disagree with the NLRB regional office’s decision to proceed to a trial in this case," Boeing South Carolina said in a statement. "The company intends to defend itself against these meritless allegations."
The employees who were fired had violated "well-publicized, longstanding and objectively reasonable safety and conduct policies," the company said.
"Disciplinary and termination decisions are never made lightly, and we do not tolerate retaliation against teammates for any reason," the statement said.
A decision on the case likely won't come until 2021, said Laura Ewan, an attorney with the IAM.
During the trial, the IAM and the NLRB will start by laying out the case against Boeing. The company will then have an opportunity to present their case. After the hearing, which could go on for days, both parties will have to wait for full transcripts of the proceedings.
After that, Ewan said, Boeing and the union will submit their final briefs arguing why a judge should rule in their favor. A judge will then have time to review those briefs and the hearing transcripts and, eventually, make a ruling.
Ewan estimated those materials won't make it into a judge's hands until the holidays.
If Boeing were to be found responsible for the allegations the IAM has made, a judge could order the company to reinstate the terminated employees and give them back pay.
The NLRB also requires that companies found in violation of labor laws post an official notice that includes the details of what rights were violated and a promise that the company will not violate their workers' rights again.
"The whole point is to make an employee whole, to get them back to where they had been before the termination," Ewan said.
Boeing South Carolina and the IAM have been at odds for years, ever since the union's first unsuccessful attempt to represent workers at the North Charleston plant several years ago.
In March 2018, a majority of the plant's flight-line workers voted in favor of union representation, but last September, the NLRB overturned the bid, citing the size of the proposed bargaining unit: 178 of the site's then 7,000-person workforce.
The number of people working at the Dreamliner plant now is unclear, since Boeing did not disclose how many of its nearly 7,000 U.S. layoffs last week would affect its South Carolina workforce.
Boeing CEO David Calhoun had previously said that the company's commercial airplanes and services divisions would lose about 15 percent of their workforce which, in South Carolina, would factor out to about 1,000 employees.