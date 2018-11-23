Less economic angst and cooler temperatures put Charleston-area gift buyers in the holiday spending spirit on Black Friday.
Bundled-up shoppers, flush with cash in a full job market, plan to spend more than last year on holiday gifts, a cheerful sound for retailers heading into what is traditionally a make-or-break season on the bottom line.
Across the Charleston region on Friday morning, shopping center parking lots were filling and customers were lining up at check-out counters with buggies loaded with stuffed dinosaurs, board games and small appliances.
"I will spend more this year because my kids are older and their toys get more expensive," said Alana Sommers of James Island.
The stay-at-home mom of four children ages 4 to 10 believes she will dole out between $2,000 and $3,000 on gifts and all the trappings of Christmas this year.
Still wearing her scrubs after leaving a 12-hour nursing shift, Andrea Rizzetto of Mount Pleasant pushed a cart of toys and children's clothing through Target and was nowhere done shopping.
She plans to spend a little more than last year as well on her three children ages 2 through 8, but less than the average $1,007 that each consumer is projected to spend this holiday season, according to the National Retail Federation.
The trade group expects holiday spending nationally to rise 4.1 percent this year to nearly $721 billion.
Brian Dowdy of Goose Creek will contribute to the surge. With a cart already loaded with counter-top appliances for relatives on Friday, the Boeing worker said he was traveling last year during the holidays and didn't open his wallet as much on gifts.
"I will definitely be spending more," he said.
Bronwyn Lurkin of the Isle of Palms looked over Christmas decorations with her 10-year-old son, Jack, and said she anticipates a generous holiday season as well.
With two other sons ages 15 and 17, Lurkin said the older boys want bigger, more expensive items and the family is not traveling out of town this year.
"It will probably be a little more," she said of spending over last year.
Rose Sweat of Summerville browsed the aisles at lifestyle store Palmetto Moon at Tanger Outlets in North Charleston at mid-morning Friday.
She too plans to open her purse a little more this year, but she likes to hold her spending to around $1,000.
"Things have increased (in price) so much, but the economy is better and I feel better," the operations manager said. "I'm not quite as strapped."
Merchants noticed the difference in shoppers' attitudes and spending habits as well.
"People seem to be excited to spend money this year," manager Dani Shirley of Palmetto Moon at Tanger said. "It's been crazy busy but fun."
The North Charleston-based chain will continue to offer Black Friday deals throughout the weekend to drive holiday shoppers into its stores.
In downtown Charleston, shoppers converged on King Street, to take advantage of early holiday deals.
"It's been better than last year," said Jordan Lash, owner of the clothing store that bears his name. "We are 30 percent to 40 percent better than last year. I think people are in a more positive mood this year."
At children's clothing and toy store Kids on King, owner Karen Melissas called sales "pretty steady" Friday morning.
"There's more people employed, they are more out and about, and they have more disposable income," she said.
Melissas also pointed to the brisk temperatures affecting sales.
"It's making people buy coats and jackets," she said.
At the 101-year-old King Street clothing store M. Dumas & Sons, manager Gary Flynn said the store had been busy since shortly after opening at 5 a.m.
"We have been tracking up for the year, and I expect it to continue," he said. "My expectation is to do more than last year."