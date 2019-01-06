Just like restaurants, the cruise ships that pull into the Port of Charleston undergo regular health inspections. Trouble is, their ratings aren't posted on the front door for all to see.
To determine how well a particular cruise ship fared, you have to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at tinyurl.com/ydypcycy.
The agency's vessel sanitation program is designed to help the cruise ship industry prevent and control the spread of gastrointestinal illnesses, such as norovirus, through unannounced inspections while a ship is docked at a U.S. port. The vessels are judged on a 100-point scale, with a score of 85 or below considered unacceptable.
The Carnival Ecstasy, which calls Charleston its home port, was one of Carnival Cruise Line's top scorers with a 97. The ship that's scheduled to replace the Ecstasy in May, the Carnival Sunshine, didn't do quite as well but still passed with a 91.
There were 18 ships with perfect scores on their most recent inspections, including the Crystal Serenity, scheduled to dock at Union Pier on May 11, and the Sea Princess, in town on July 24.
Five cruise ships failed their most recent inspections, and only one of those vessels will visit Charleston.
The Silver Wind cruise ship, headed to Union Pier on Nov. 10, scored a 79 after an inspection found, among other things: food being stored in crew members' lockers; equipment soiled with grease, a blue fungus and an unknown orange-colored residue; and fruit flies around food preparation areas, a pizza oven and ice machines.
Last year, the CDC investigated 10 illness outbreaks on cruise ships, including an April voyage on the Celebrity Infinity that sickened 118 people. The annual total was down from 11 outbreaks in 2017.
The good news is that cruise ship outbreaks are exceedingly rare. The CDC estimates fewer than 2 of every 10,000 passengers cruising through U.S. ports each year will catch the virus.
Truck taxes
Out-of-state medium- and heavy-duty truck operators are now paying more to help expand South Carolina's highway system.
The annual property tax that used to be assessed on heavy commercial vehicles has been renamed a "road use fee" and will be extended to interstate trucking operations passing through the Palmetto State.
Previously, out-of-state fleets without a facility in South Carolina did not have to pay property taxes.
The new fee is in addition to existing fuel taxes and registration fees.
Truck operators pay every state's fuel tax depending on how much fuel they burn while in a state, regardless of where they buy it. And South Carolina's truck tag fees can cost as much as $800 per year, depending on the number of miles driven.
Rick Todd, president of the South Carolina Trucking Association, said the Columbia-based trade organization supports the new fee, calling it "an effective and efficient way to collect more revenue from interstate fleets."
Airbus payback
An aerospace marriage that grew out of an unfair trade case pushed by Boeing Co. got one of its biggest orders last week.
Boeing rival Airbus said JetBlue Airways and start-up carrier Moxy each will buy 60 A-220-300 single-aisle planes. Airbus will build the planes at a new factory near its existing Mobile, Ala., campus. The 100- to 150-passenger jets used to be known as the Canadian Bombardier C Series.
Boeing pushed for steep tariffs against Bombardier in 2017, claiming Canada's government unfairly subsidized the company so its planes to be sold below their cost. The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled against Boeing last year.
In the midst of the dispute, France-based Airbus announced it would take a majority stake in the C Series and move production to the Gulf Coast.