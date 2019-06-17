A growing profession that coaches people to be healthier is gaining steam, riding a wave of interest in the idea of wellness. But with national standards brand new, there are a smattering of coaches with ranging experience and education levels, making it tough to know who should be trusted.
Health and wellness coaches say they do what most physicians simply can't — spend time with people to drill down on the reasons for their unhealthiest habits and how to fix them. They don't prescribe medication, and they aren't state licensed health care workers.
The coaching profession isn't new. But it has benefited from a surge as the wellness industry took hold in the last few years.
The corporate wellness market alone was worth about $53.6 billion in 2018, according to Grand View Research. By 2026, the market research firm predicts it will be worth $90.7 billion.
"It kind of grew like wildfire, with no standards in place," said Leigh-Ann Webster, executive director for the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching. "As a result, you have all types of programs with all types of training protocols."
Webster said her organization has been trying to set national standards.
Because those standards are so new, many people claim the label of wellness or health coach. Tracy Graham said she sees many people doing just that, with next to no education. A wellness enthusiast, Graham took courses online through the American Fitness Professionals Association so she could begin her own practice coaching clients.
Graham warned people interested in using a wellness coach to ask to see a certification. The certificate should have a date on it, she said.
Hers expires in two years, meaning she will have to continue her education.
"What I have now makes me fully accountable for maintaining my skills," Graham said.
Standards are creeping into place. In the meantime, health care customers are mostly left to their own devices to choose a coach if they want one.
As the profession grows, employers are beginning to look for certain credentials.
Veterans Affairs and the Mayo Clinic each have health coach training programs, Webster said, and employ the coaches themselves. Then BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina started its own training program, and offers the services of coaches to its customers.
Health coaches are available to customers of the insurer who have complicated conditions like diabetes, asthma and congestive heart failure, to name a few. The programs are accredited and have to meet national quality standards.
"They coach and educate our members by integrating effective health improvement activities," the company said in a statement.
About 50 people are considered health coaches at BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, though many were trained as nurses, personal trainers or other kinds of educators, and later earn credentials in health coaching.
The same is true at United Healthcare, which employs mostly nurses to coach customers on their health. Dr. Lucinda Demarco, its chief medical officer in South Carolina, said health coaching programs at the insurance company are not new, but they are evolving. Weight-loss programs run by health coaches have had an excellent track record, Demarco said.
Most of the coaching is done over the phone, and is aimed at fighting obesity.
The National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching first offered its exam in 2016. Only seven coaches in South Carolina are on its directory. Two are in Charleston.
One is Lisa Burbage. A longtime, and top-performing, real estate agent in the area, she took an in-person health coaching course from Duke University. The coursework lasted for two years. Afterward, she helped the state health department with their wellness programs in South Carolina's rural counties.
Now, Burbage works mostly with companies to develop wellness programs. One of her clients is Evening Post Industries, which owns The Post and Courier.
Her change in career came not long after Burbage survived breast cancer, she said.
"People sell vitamins and say they're a health coach," Burbage said. "I don't want to be lumped into the same category."
For the moment, a lack of insurance coverage will make health coaching available only to people who can pay for it out-of-pocket.
Coaching professionals hope that broader acceptance will eventually lead to better insurance coverage.
United employs coaches, in large part, because losing weight makes health care cheaper for both the patient and the insurer, Demarco said.
A pediatric doctor herself, Demarco said she will look for certain credentials before referring her patients or their families to a health coach. She noted the field appears to be becoming more reputable.
"I truly think that the more we learn about this particular job, the more we’ll be able to avail ourselves of it," she said.