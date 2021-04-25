Health care workforce not as diverse as the SC population, report shows

A new study shows a disparity in the ranks of minorities in the health care workforce given how much of the general population they represent, and it suggests that making improvements could lead to high-paying careers for people who might be missing out on opportunities.

Just 12 percent of all South Carolina medical professionals identify themselves as Black, though they make up more than a quarter of the state's population, according to a report by the S.C. Office of Healthcare Workforce, a division of the state-funded Area Health Education Consortium.

Several of the selected professions are 90 percent White, the analysis shows, even though White people make up 64 percent of the state's population.

Certain other professions fare better, including licensed practical nurses, internal medicine physicians and psychiatrists, to name a few.

Katie Gaul, director of the office, said there is a strong economic argument for improving the diversity of the health care fields, where employment is relatively stable and which tend to pay higher average wages.

Also important from a medical perspective, Gaul said, is having equilibrium in race and ethnicity between patients and their care providers because people are sooner to trust someone who looks or speaks like them.

"It's that notion of concordance, that really helps promote communication and trust between the patient and the provider," she said.

Gaul said the office plans to research whether the divide holds true in rural parts of the state. It uses self-reported data collected from license applications and renewals submitted to the S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

The problem is not limited to South Carolina.

A study from George Washington University published March 31 looked at 10 health care professions and found Black, Hispanic, and Native American people were underrepresented in all of them.

The South Carolina brief made three key recommendations along those lines. First, more should be done to reach more students and encourage them to seek degrees or training in a health care profession. Second, colleges and universities should revisit their admissions policies and place greater weight on factors other than test scores. Third, researchers wrote that the diverse faculty at institutions of higher learning should receive full support.

Lara Hewitt, vice president of workforce and member engagement for the S.C. Hospital Association, said the COVID-19 pandemic strained the state's health workforce and exposed some of the existing staff shortages, especially at hospitals.

Also, the extra stress that came with the crisis has encouraged many workers to retire, Hewitt said. But she added that schools have reported surging enrollment numbers for health care courses.

"Now is when we really need all these people coming into health care," she said.

Hewitt said students often choose to go into the profession because they are exposed to the health sciences in school. She added expanding the pipeline could be as simple as connecting schools with the right mentors.

"There are accessible pathways," she said. "You can fund your education locally, you can do your education locally and you can work locally."