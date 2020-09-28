You are the owner of this article.
Health care company with 11 SC sites says security incident has knocked its computers offline

Security incident
A security incident at Universal Health Services, which owns 11 South Carolina sites, is affecting the health care manager's business operations.

Universal Health Services, a major health care management chain with about a dozen South Carolina locations, acknowledged its computer networks are down because of a "security issue." 

In a statement Monday morning, the Fortune 500 company offered little detail about the incident. But it did say "no patient or employee data appears to have been accessed, copied or misused."  The breach reportedly affects business operations at its locations across the country, however, according to media reports. 

Publicly traded Universal Health Services is headquartered in Pennsylvania and owns roughly 400 health care facilities in the United States and United Kingdom. In South Carolina, most of its facilities are behavioral health care clinics, including Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health in North Charleston. 

Five of the locations Universal Health Services owns are located in Aiken, including the 273-bed Aiken Regional Medical Center, which is the only hospital in South Carolina affected in the incident. 

NBC News reported the problem began over the weekend and has left providers filling out patient information with pen and paper and using fax machines to communicate. 

The company, which says it treats 3.5 million patients every year, did not immediately respond to an email seeking more information. 

If patient data were compromised, the company would need to make a report to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. No such report had been made by Monday afternoon, according to the agency.

The cybersecurity news site  BleepingComputer said computer and phone systems were knocked offline  at UHS facilities starting early Sunday. It quoted reports on Reddit from people identifying themselves as company employees.

The Associated Press contributed reporting. 

