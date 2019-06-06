You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
THE ONE TO WATCH: Has Charleston tourism reached a tipping point?
How much is too much when it comes to tourism in Charleston? Nearly all the top performance indicators show consistent growth. Visitation reached almost 7.3 million last year, up 6% from 2017, and more nights at Charleston-area hotel rooms were sold than ever.
As part of our Inside Business LIVE series, the Post and Courier held an event this morning to discuss the tourism industry and its impact. Four panelists joined us for the conversation:
- John Tecklenburg, Mayor of Charleston
- Winslow Hastie, president of the Historic Charleston Foundation
- Angela Drake, real estate professional, Historic Ansonborough
- Michael Tall, president of Charlestowne Hotels, chair at Explore Charleston
Tecklenburg shared his hope for the success of new changes to the accommodations ordinance, which came out of a recently-formed hotel task force. He said the new rules, which got an initial OK from City Council last month, were "pretty much in effect now," since the city's zoning board which approves hotel projects can use the pending ordinance in future reviews.
In discussing hotels, cruises, short-term rentals and other aspects of the industry, the panelists often came back to the topic of balance. Tourism is a powerhouse for the area's economy, but, in order to preserve the character that attracts visitors here in the first place, that balance can't be lost, Tall said.
"They want to do what we're doing. They want to eat where the locals eat...Our industry is completely moving in that direction," he said.
Tall also acknowledged that workforce needs are the "biggest hurdle" for the tourism industry, which has more job openings than it can fill. Issues of affordable housing and transportation, particularly downtown, intersect with those workforce needs, too, he said.
The fact that residents are even discussing whether visitation has reached a "tipping point" puts Charleston in a "good place to leverage its success." There are likely more ways, Hastie said, that tourism can be monetized in ways that benefit people who live in the city.
Hastie and Drake discussed the need preserve the peninsula's historic neighborhoods as places where people still want to live. There is a "fine line," Drake said, between the residential fabric of a neighborhood and tourism.
"I think we're not at a tipping point; we're at a pivotal point," said Drake.
OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS:
- Hokkaido is serving sushi rolls and sushi pizza in Charleston's WestEdge.
- Discount chain Big Lots will open its relocated Summerville store Friday.
- Polly's Fine Jewelry opens its new Goose Creek location this weekend.
- Lake Pajamas on King Street will be selling children's sleepwear upstairs.
- A Bojangles restaurant in Summerville celebrates its opening Saturday.
- A former West Ashley bank is becoming a Checkers fast-food restaurant.
OTHER STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW:
- Carnival canceled planned cruises from Charleston to Cuba because of the Trump administration's new travel restrictions. (Post and Courier)
- Carnival has agreed to pay $20 million in fines for continued pollution caused by its ships, even after the company said it would stop. (AP)
- To make space for grounded 737 jets, Boeing is moving some Everett, Wash.-made Dreamliners to its North Charleston plant. (Post and Courier)
- Threatened tariffs on Mexican imports would raise prices on about $800 million worth of car parts that the country sends to S.C. (Post and Courier)
- This map shows the U.S. states that would be hit hardest by the proposed 5% tariff on Mexican goods that is set to start Monday. (New York Times)
SOUND SMART AT WORK:
"Hey boss, did you know there is a mansion in Charleston's East Side neighborhood that was one of the area's only hotels where black travelers could stay during the 1920s?"
The Faber House, which was built between 1836 and 1840, was known as the Hametic Hotel from 1920 through 1932. The property is one of seven in South Carolina that was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.
HIRES AND PROMOTIONS:
- Anthony Mirisciotta is now the general manager of GrowFood Carolina.
- Allan Hoffmann is now leading Blackbaud Inc.'s Canadian operations.
- Scott Killen joined Frampton Construction as an asst. superintendent.
- The director of operations at Atlas Technologies is now Susan Zitnick.
- Harbor Entrepreneur Center's new executive director is Daniel Stern.
- Coastal market regional executive at GrandSouth Bank is Rob Phillips.
- Julie Skolnicki is now overseeing university partnerships for Greystar.
