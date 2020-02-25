Harris Teeter to abandon 24-hour service at all supermarkets, including 3 in Charleston

Another large retailer of food products is trimming back around-the-clock service by eliminating the graveyard shift at all stores.

Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter supermarket chain will halt 24-hour service starting March 4 at all remaining locations currently open all the time, according to spokeswoman Danna Robinson. The grocer will be closed from midnight until 6 a.m.

The transition away from 24-hour service will affect 24 supermarkets in the 230-store chain that have not already cut back their hours, including three in the Charleston area.

They include stores at East Bay Trading Station at 290 East Bay St. in downtown Charleston, in St. Andrews Center at 975 Savannah Highway in West Ashley and in Oakpoint Center at 675 Folly Road on James Island.

Shoppers are being alerted of the change through in-store signage at affected locations.

Robinson said the company has transitioned its store hours away from 24 hours over the past few years.

"A variety of factors play into these decisions such as customer shopping trends, community landscape, lease requirements, as well as other economic considerations," she said. "We see this shift as an alignment with many other retailers in the grocery industry."

Walmart recently shortened its hours at two of its 10 Charleston-area supercenters, including its Wando Crossing shop on U.S. Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant and another on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. Like Harris Teeter's new policy, those stores are no longer open between midnight and 6 a.m.

Walmart shortened 24-hour service at three of its five smaller Neighborhood Market stores in the Charleston area over the past couple of years.

They include shops on Central Avenue and Dorchester Road in Summerville and on St. James Avenue in Goose Creek. Stores on Red Bank Road in Goose Creek and Ladson Road in Ladson remain open 24 hours, according to the retailer’s website.