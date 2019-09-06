Four Harris Teeter supermarkets in the Charleston area will distribute free water and ice Saturday to people affected by Hurricane Dorian.
Available items, while supplies last, include 24-packs of bottled water and/or gallon jugs of water and 10-pound bags of ice.
Starting at 9 a.m., distribution will occur at stores at St. Andrews Shopping Center at 975 Savannah Highway in West Ashley and three James Island stores at 1985 Folly Road in Folly Road Crossing Shopping Center, 1739 Maybank Highway in James Island Center and 1005 Harbor View Road in Harbor View Shopping Center.
The locations were selected because of power outages in those areas, according to spokeswoman Danna Robinson. Store employees will share details on item limits.
Harris Teeter, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. of Cincinnati, is based in Matthews, N.C., near Charlotte.