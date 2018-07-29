Harris Teeter offers savings with new credit card
Harris Teeter grocery stores are getting into the credit card game, offering a new rewards Mastercard that can earn shoppers money back.
Like most credit cards, this one from the regional grocery chain offers savings for people who always pay off their balance on time and in full, and never pay interest charges or late fees. A rewards credit card is no reward at all for those who carry a balance and pay double-digit interest rates.
As with all credit cards, the question for those thinking about signing up for Harris Teeter's is whether that offering is among the best available.
Company-branded major credit cards, like the Harris Teeter Mastercard, can be used anywhere and typically offer extra perks for purchases from the affiliated company.
For example, Target's Visa card offers a 5 percent discount on purchases at Target, and American Airlines' Mastercard allows passengers to avoid fees for checked baggage.
Other major credit cards offer cash back and discounts that can be general, such as the 1.5 percent back on all purchases with the Chase Freedom Visa, or savings that vary by spending categories. For example, the American Express Blue Cash Everyday card offers 3 percent back on up to $6,000 of grocery purchases, 2 percent on gas and certain department store purchases and 1 percent otherwise.
Like those two credit cards, the Harris Teeter Mastercard carries no annual fee. It offers money back on groceries at a rate that falls between the Chase Freedom and Amex Blue Cash cards.
While Harris Teeter's new card does not offer the largest savings on groceries, regular shoppers who want simplicity and some grocery savings could find it appealing. Every three months, Harris Teeter will send cardholders a rewards check — which can only be used for Harris Teeter purchases — based upon spending.
It's a points-based system, but it works out to getting 2 percent back on Harris Teeter purchases, 3 percent on Harris Teeter brands, and 1 percent on everything else.
So, someone who spends $100 weekly at Harris Teeter would get rewards checks averaging $26, four times a year, from those grocery store purchases (the checks come in $10 increments). The checks would be for more if Harris Teeter brand products were purchased. That's in addition to the 1 percent back on non-store purchases.
The checks aren't really checks, but coupons that can be used only on purchases at Harris Teeter. Get a rewards check for $30, and reduce your next grocery bill by $30.
Harris Teeter Fuel Center purchases don't earn 2 percent rewards, and rewards certificates can't be used for purchases there.
The Harris Teeter Mastercard has a sign-up bonus of $30, through October 31. That's competitive with some store-branded cards, but the Freedom and Blue Cash cards I mentioned have $150 sign-up incentives.
I haven't mentioned the interest rate for carried balances because I wouldn't recommend any credit card with double-digit interest rates to someone who carries a balance. In the past year, Americans paid $104 billion in credit card interest and fees, according to the financial products website MagnifyMoney.
Nearly four out of 10 credit cards users carry balances from month to month. Some may be taking advantage of zero-interest offers, but most are paying high interest charges. For people in that group, paying down credit card debt is the best way to save money, and the only new credit cards to consider should be those offering zero-interest rates on transferred balances.
Reach David Slade at 843-937-5552. Follow him on Twitter @DSladeNews.